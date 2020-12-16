Property prices fall only slightly in October, as predicted crash fails to materialise

PROPERTY prices fell only slightly in October as the pandemic-induced property plunge that was predicted earlier in the year has failed to materialise.

New figures from the Central Statistics Office show transaction levels are down on last year, with supply tight, but prices are generally holding up.

Prices were down by 0.4pc nationally in the year to October.

However, prices rose by 0.5pc when compared with the previous month.

In Dublin, residential property prices were down 1.2pc in the year to October, while property prices outside Dublin were 0.4pc higher, the CSO said.

Outside Dublin, house prices were up by 0.5pc.

The region outside of Dublin that saw the largest rise in house prices was the South West at 3.3pc.

At the other end of the scale, the Mid-West saw a 4pc decline.

Households paid a median price of €257,992 for a dwelling on the residential property market in the year to October.

In October, 3,845 residential property purchases were filed with Revenue.

This represents a 13.2pc decrease compared to the 4,428 purchases in October last year.

But it is up 20pc compared with the figure for September this year.

The total value of transactions filed in October was €1.2bn.

Eight out of 10 purchases were second-hand homes, with the rest new properties.

In the year to October, 37,168 household dwelling purchases were filed with Revenue. Of these, a third were purchases by first-time buyers.

Movers account for around half of purchases.

The balance of 5,258, or 14pc, were acquired by non-occupiers such as housing charities, local authorities and investor funds.

Property prices were predicted to fall as much as 20pc this year as the expectation was that the pandemic would cause panic selling in the market.

Banks and the Economic and Social Research Institute predicting large price falls.

But demand has remained strong, with a record number of people approved for a mortgage in October driven by first-time buyers.

Banks and other lenders said it was the busiest month for mortgage approvals since they began recording approval activity in 2011.

Robust demand and a shortage of properties is keeping prices from falling.

The number of properties listed for sale is down by almost a third this year compared with last year.

Construction sites were forced to shut down earlier in the year due to Covid-19, restricting the number of new homes for sale.

Property prices nationally have increased by 84.6pc from their trough in early 2013, according to the CSO.

This country has experienced the largest rise in prices in the European Union over the last decade, according to Eurostat.

