Promising young soccer player unable to sit his Leaving Cert orals after he was victim of ‘horrific’ late night assault

A promising teenage soccer player has told a court he could not sit his Leaving Cert orals in school last year as he was unable to talk properly after being the victim of a late night assault.

In his victim impact statement which was read out at Killaloe District Court, Callan Scully (19) told how he spent weeks at home after the assault “just to hide my face for fear of people asking me questions”.

Charlie Byrnes (19) of Clarisford, Killaloe, Co Clare, pleaded guilty to the assault causing harm to Mr Scully on February 23, 2020, at New York Pizza, Bridge Street, Ballina, Co Tipperary.

Judge Patrick Durcan held up in court a photo of Mr Scully’s bloodied face with two split lips taken after the assault describing the image as "horrific”.

He asked "what kind of society have we created" where incidents like this occur and cause parents worry and sleepless nights on nights when their children are out socialising.

In his victim impact statement read out by Judge Durcan, Mr Scully said: “I lost out on three weeks of football with my League of Ireland team in Dublin. As I was new to the team, I felt that it tarnished my reputation.”

As a result of the assault he spent three days in hospital in Galway and had to undergo surgery.

Mr Scully said that “even though I was the innocent party, many people assumed that I was the one who went fighting on nights out”.

He said his confidence was ruined by the assault and it had had a huge impact on his family and himself.

“Even now in college in Cork where I thought that no one would know about what happened, I get asked ‘are you the fella that got ‘bate’ by Charlie?’ The assault has marked me and it is something I cope with every day," he added.

Judge Durcan agreed with solicitor for Mr Byrnes, John Casey that the assault involved “an old fashioned box”.

"There was an element of decency in that and that it wasn’t a knife assault and it wasn’t a bottle assault,” said the judge.

“It was an old fashioned box but it had repercussions for the injured party because he had a few days in hospital.”

Judge Durcan ordered Mr Byrnes to pay €1,000 compensation to Mr Scully by December 7 next and remanded him on bail to that date.

He said that if the compensation is paid over and if Mr Byrnes stays out of trouble until then, he would strike out the matter on the adjourned date.

Judge Durcan stated that he was adopting this course due to Mr Byrne's age at the time of the offence, his early plea and that he has no previous convictions.

He told Mr Byrnes that he has pleaded guilty to a serious assault.

The judge told Mr Byrnes that “you lost control of yourself and you are responsible 100pc for what occurred”.

