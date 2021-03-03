Professor Gabriel Scally backs mask wearing for primary pupils

Leading public health expert Dr Gabriel Scally says primary-age pupils should be wearing masks in school and that more attention needs to be paid to ventilation in the classroom.

Dr Scally told a webinar on safety in schools that that he was “at a loss to know” why mask-wearing wasn’t happening for children for children from six up, as part of the suite of infection prevention and measures.

He cited behavioural scientists who say there is no reason why children over the age of six should not be wearing them and that they could adapt to the practice.

“We should providing high quality masks, especially children’s sized masks,” Dr Scally told the webinar hosted by the Irish Scientific Advisory Group (ISAG).

Currently, only pupils in second-level schools in Ireland are required to wear face masks, and the question of extending that to primary pupils is under active discussion by the public health advisory group, Nphet.

However, earlier this week, Deputy Chief Medical Officer Dr Ronan Glynn said he was “not necessarily anticipating a change“.

The Irish National Teachers’ Organisation (INTO) is seeking the introduction of mask wearing for pupils in senior primary classes, who are due to return to school on March 15.

ISAG is a multidisciplinary group of scientists, academics, and researchers who came together last year to advocate for a Covid-19 elimination strategy for the island of Ireland. Its founders include Professor Anthony Staines, Professor of Health Systems, Dublin City University and Dr Tomás Ryan, Associate Professor School of Biochemistry & Immunology Trinity College Dublin

In a discussion document on safe school re-opening released today, ISAG also calls for mask wearing by pupils from age six up, in line with World Health Organisation (WHO) guidelines.

Addressing the ISAG webinar, Northern Ireland born Dr Scally, Professor of Public Health at the University of Bristol and member of the UK Government’s scientific advisory group, SAGE, also called for better attention to be paid to ventilation in schools.

“Ventilation is absolutely crucial and I am really surprised and disappointed that so little attention has been placed on assessing the level of ventilation in every classroom, both in Ireland and in the UK.”

He said parents in New York could read reports on the level of ventilation in their children’s classrooms and every space in the school and asked “why do we not have this approach in these islands?”

The INTO and ISAG are also seeking the use of ventilation monitors in schools and that issue is also under review.

The ISAG discussion document questions why few new risk mitigation practices have been put in place on schools to as the phased re-opening gets underway.

Other measures sought by ISAG include;

* a phased reopening plan that is linked with the Local Electoral Area 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population

*redefinition of close contacts to include all staff and school children who share the same classroom, to enable better containment of school cases

*rapid testing and isolation at whole class level.

*vaccination for teachers as soon as possible after very high risk groups beginning with those working with children and young people with additional needs.

“By taking these steps to make school spaces safer, schools can stay open and we can protect our vaccine roll-out and the health of our children, educators, and communities, while avoiding a fourth wave” ISAG states.

