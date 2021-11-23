Prof Luke O’Neill says we should roll out boosters within four months of second jab - and to over-40s

Covid vaccination booster shots should be rolled out to those aged over 40 and administered within four months of a second jab, according to immunologist Professor Luke O’Neill.

Speaking on tonight’s Claire Byrne Live programme on RTE One, the Trinity College professor said the roll-out of the booster programme to those aged over 50 or with underlying conditions isn’t ideal and should be extended to a younger cohort of the population aged over 40 as well as people who were given the one-shot Janssen vaccine.

He also said the booster shots should be given sooner rather than the current time lag of at least five months after the second jab.

"Bring in a four-month gap is my strong recommendation,” he said during a discussion on whether the upcoming Christmas season can “be saved” despite the escalating number of Covid cases.

Evidence around the world shows that once a booster shot is given, the protection afforded lasts for between 10 to 12 months, he said.

"The data is there that this works,” he said.

But he stressed that boosters should be given “as quickly as we can.”

Elsewhere on the programme, veterinarian and journalist Dr Peter Wedderburn who practises in Bray, Co Wicklow, spoke of the high suicide rate amongst vets.

He said while most vets entered the profession as a vocation due to their love of animals, it’s a “hard life” with many emotional, financial and professional pressures facing them.

While the high suicide rate among medical doctors is well documented, the suicide rate amongst vets is about four times that of the general population, which is not well known, he told the programme.

He said he has personally lost around one colleague to suicide every five years over his 30-year career, including his best friend who took his own life after succumbing to pressure from typically working 60 hour weeks.

"He just couldn’t cope and that’s typical,” he said.

Aside from the long hours and stress, he said the job can also be very upsetting as vets are having to deal with grieving pet owners and other emotional stressors on a daily basis.

"You can find yourself as a vet walking out of a consultation room and bursting into tears,” he said.

He urged pet owners to consider what vets are having to deal with on a daily basis and “to be kind to your vet.”