Probe under way as solicitor suspected of breaking former colleague’s nose in alleged assault

A solicitor is under investigation on suspicion of breaking the nose of another legal professional in Dublin this morning.

The alleged assault happened along Wolfe Tone Quay in the city centre at around 11am.

Gardaí were alerted to the incident and discovered one man, aged in his 40s, with facial injuries after being struck by another man.

It's understood that these injuries include a suspected broken nose for which the man, who is a solicitor, is being treated.

No arrests have yet been made but investigators have identified the parties involved in the incident.

Independent.ie has learned that the suspect is also a practicing solicitor who cannot be named for legal reasons.

The man is a highly regarded criminal defence lawyer in the capital.

Gardaí are investigating if the alleged assault occurred following a row over clients between the two men.

One source said: "Gardaí were carrying out a Covid-19 checkpoint nearby when they were alerted to the incident.

"It quickly emerged that the two men involved are known to each other and the row may be over clients.

"No arrests have yet been made but gardaí are expecting to make significant progress in the investigation," the source added.

It's understood the two men were once colleagues and are well-known to each other but now work in separate firms.

A Garda spokesman said: "Gardaí at the Bridewell have commenced an investigation following an alleged assault incident between two males on Wolf Tone Quay, Dublin 7 shortly after 11am on Thursday, February 11, 2021.

"One of the men involved sustained facial injuries in the incident. Investigating gardaí have identified both parties involved and enquiries are ongoing," the spokesman added.

