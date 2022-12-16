Photo issued by Defence Forces of Irish Trooper Shane Kearney who was injured when his convoy came under attack in Lebanon, killing Private Sean Rooney, 23, from Newtowncunningham, Co Donegal. Defence Forces/PA Wire

IRISH peacekeeper Private Seán Rooney was shot through the rear window of an armoured vehicle, investigators believe.

As efforts to continue to establish the events leading up the 23-year-old death, a definite line of inquiry is that he was shot from close range.

It is understood he suffered a gunshot wound to the head and died at the scene of the attack.

There is still no clarity about what led Private Rooney and three colleagues off a main road and into an area controlled by the militant group Hezbollah.

Sources told the Irish Independent their vehicle was surrounded by a violent mob in the village of Al-Aqbiyah.

How some of this group gained access to the bullet proof vehicle is key to the investigation. Hezbollah has denied ordering an attack.

An autopsy on Pte Rooney’s body is taking place before his body will be released to the Irish Defence Forces for repatriation.

Defence Minister Simon Coveney visited the soldier’s family in Dundalk, Co Louth today.

The Indo Daily: Tragedy strikes as Irish soldier Seán Rooney killed in Lebanon

He expressed his “profound sorrow” on behalf of the Government and pledged to get Pte Rooney’s remains home as quickly as possible.

The minister said “every avenue, through both Irish and international investigations, will be followed to get to the truth about the killing”.

Up to seven bullets have been recovered from the scene. Photographs show a series of impacts on the side of the UN armoured vehicle.

Lebanon's caretaker prime minister Najib Mikati said today that those responsible for the killing "will be punished."

Read More

Mikati and Lebanon's army commander both visited the local headquarters of the UN to pay their respects to Private Rooney. He said Lebanon remained committed to a 2006 U.N. resolution that expanded the peacekeeping mission's presence.

Pte Rooney, who was engaged to be married, was based in Dundalk’s Aiken barracks, close to where he grew up, and his family is rooted in the military tradition of the town. Three of his uncles are currently serving soldiers in Aiken Barracks.

Lieutenant-Colonel Frank Colclough, Commanding Officer at Aiken Barracks, today said his mother Natasha received the news at 4am when two soldiers from the 28th Battalion and a local priest went to the family home in Donegal to deliver the news.

Investigators are trying to establish whether the death of the Irish peacekeeper was an ‘opportunistic’ killing or part of a planned attack.

The nature of his death is being viewed as murder in Irish military circles.

Trooper Shane Kearney (22) was also seriously injured when two other officers sustained less serious wounds. It was confirmed today that Trooper Kearney has blunt force injuries but did not suffer any gunshots wounds.

The circumstances which led the Irish unit off an approved route from their base to Beirut Airport will be central to the investigation.

Eight members of the Defence Forces were travelling in two armoured SUVs when they somehow became separated.

It’s understood that neither vehicle had satellite navigation tools onboard owing to sparse signal along much of the route. A number of lines of inquiry are expected to be developed in the coming days.

Sources said they don’t know if the attack was “opportunistic” because the soldiers accidentally ended up in the area or whether “something more planned” occurred.

One theory being probed by the Defence Forces is that the doors of the vehicle carrying Pte Rooney were unlocked due to the impact of the crash. This allowed the aggressors access through the boot.

Investigators have reviewed several videos of the incident, which were circulated locally in the aftermath of the attack.

In one, which was shot from a third-floor apartment balcony, the Irish unit can be seen driving at speed while what appears to be bullets are hitting the vehicle.