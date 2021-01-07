Private hospitals must ‘pull on the green jersey’ and offer to take public patients as Covid-19 crisis worsens, warns HSE chief

Paul Reid of the HSE pictured as he arrived at Government buildings. Picture Credit: Frank McGrath 17/10/20

All private hospitals need to put on the “green jersey” and offer to take public patients as the Covid-19 crisis worsens, HSE chief Paul Reid warned today.

It comes as public hospitals are struggling with 1,022 Covid-19 patients today with 95 in intensive care.

He said a number of private hospitals had already agreed to take public patients who do not have Covid to relieve the overcrowding but the rest need to “urgently” agree a deal and he aim is to have it finalised tomorrow.

Read More

“We are in discussions with all the hospital groups including the Beacon group,” he said.

The rate of growth in Covid patients is a “massive shock” to the hospital system and 400 beds are available today as well as 31 intensive care beds.

“We are looking at an extreme situation in our hospitals in the coming days.”

Mr Reid said 15,314 people, mostly healthcare workers, have got the vaccine and 35,000 are expected to get the jab this week.

Around 27,300 doses have already been distributed.

“We are where we expected to be,” he told a HSE briefing.

He said the positivity rate among people with symptoms of the virus is extraordinarily high, rising to 40-50pc in some settings.

There were 25,000 people referred for a test on Monday, 18,000 on Tuesday and 14,000 on Wednesday.

But there are very early indications that the positivity rate may be beginning to drop and there is a reduction in contacts of infected people.

The incidence rate has been increasing across all age groups and this has been rising rapidly since late December.

Dr Cliona Ni Cheallaigh, an infectious disease consultant in St James’s Hospital, said they are seeing young healthy people struck by the virus who are battling for breath and need oxygen.

The hospital is having to transform units treating heart patients into care facilities for Covid patients and this has consequences for people who need procedures like heart valves.

The briefing was told there has been 108 open outbreaks since the beginning of January across long term care facilities and hospitals.

There are currently 79 active outbreaks but there is still no evidence of flu.

Dr Colm Henry said there is an optimistic and pessimistic forecast of the numbers to be admitted to hospital with Covid-19.

There are 287 permanent intensive care beds and the potential to increase this to 350 by converting other beds to deliver this care, he said.

Dr Ni Cheallaigh said going into intensive care is a massive burden on that person.

”You never want to end up needing it. Somebody in late 90s in intensive are is not a kind thing to do,” she said.

She said doctors make decisions as a team and they are terrified of not having enough beds if there are patients who could “climb up the hill” after intensive care.

The briefing was told there are around 1,800 ventilators in hospital.

Read More

Online Editors