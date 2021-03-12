Private 62-acre island with a microclimate off the coast of west Cork goes under the hammer

AN IRISH island with its own microclimate is being offered for sale as the perfect pandemic get-away-from-it-all.

West Calf Island, the most westerly of the three Calf Islands in Roaringwater Bay in west Cork, is being offered for sale complete with several derelict farmhouses which may allow any purchaser to develop their own luxury island hideaway.

The island comprises of 25 hectares (62 acres) freehold and is some 4km off the west Cork coast.

An asking price has not been disclosed.

However, Horse Island off west Cork sold last year for €5.5m though it was considerably more developed boasting its own six bedroom luxury main house and six guest cottages as well as its own pier, helipad and games house complete with sauna.

Read More

Selling site, PrivateIslandsOnline, said the West Calf Island offers a dream life with "beautiful scenery and excellent sailing...a perfect balance between the peaceful seclusion of your own island and also the many interesting historic villages and towns of southwest Cork to enjoy and explore."

At its highest point the island is 28m high and it offers its own freshwater lake.

Under Cork County Development Plan guidelines, any use for the island which benefits the local community would enhance any development plans - with the sellers suggesting an Alpaca farm.

"There is a freshwater lake traditionally used for livestock on the island so perhaps Alpacas might add the necessary spice," it said.

Over 100 years ago, some 20 people lived on the island though it has effectively been uninhabited for decades.

The 1911 Census revealed that the three Calf islands off west Cork boasted a total population of 80 people with a schoolhouse on Middle Calf Island.

Of the three islands, East Calf Island is now the only one inhabited though this is during the summer months.

The major inhabited Cork islands are nearby including Cape Clear and Sherkin Island while the iconic Fastnet Rock is to the south.

West Calf Island offers no utility services such as electricity or running water - and access is only via boat to the east of the island where there is a gentle shelf down into the sea.

However, there is no dock or jetty.

Boat services to the island would likely operate from Schull.

The sellers advise that fishing from the island is "fantastic...with wrasse, sea bass, mackerel and pollack all in abundance. Lobster from the ravine is tasty indeed. On the mainland the River Ilen offers brown and sea trout and also Atlantic salmon."

Three other Irish islands are currently on the market for private purchase - Lees Island, Mannion Island and Shore Island with prices varying from €245,000 to €770,000.

Read More





Online Editors