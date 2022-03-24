Britain's Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, meet members of an Irish fire brigade unit in Waterford. Photo: Reuters/Phil Noble/Pool

The Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall meet members of Waterford Viking Re-enactment Group at Reginald's Tower, Waterford. Photo: Brian Lawless/PA Wire

The Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall during their visit to Waterford. Photo: Brian Lawless/PA Wire

PRINCE Charles received a Viking welcome to Ireland's oldest city as he began two days of public engagements in Waterford and Tipperary.

The heir to the British throne began a three-day visit to Ireland with his wife, Camilla (74), Duchess of Cornwall, appearing very relaxed and happy as the couple undertook a city centre walkabout in Waterford.

The Prince and Duchess were welcomed by Waterford dignitaries in front of Reginald's Tower – one of the oldest buildings in the city – as actors dressed as Vikings staged a ceremonial welcome complete with mini-Viking longship, 'Vadrarfjordr'.

Waterford was founded by Viking invaders and ranks as Ireland's oldest city.

The actors also staged a mini-battle to underline Waterford's long history involving Gaelic tribes, Vikings, Normans and Anglo-Irish settlers.

Arriving in the Republic from a similar goodwill visit to Northern Ireland, Prince Charles privately met with State and Government officials yesterday before commencing public engagements in Waterford city and county today.

Palace officials said Charles and Camilla are "massive fans of Ireland" and were eager to revisit the country once the Covid-19 pandemic began to ease.

Prince Charles also has a private ambition to visit every Irish county. He said he was "delighted" to be in Waterford and listened attentively as the city's connection to famous British monarchs was outlined.

Both the the prince and his wife were warmly applauded by locals outside the tight city centre security cordon.

During his Waterford visit, Prince Charles also met with Ukrainian nationals living in Ireland.

The meeting was a demonstration of his concern at what the Ukrainian people are going through after the Russian invasion.

The royal couple enjoyed a public walkabout in Waterford city centre as they were entertained with local traditional music before being accorded a civic reception in Waterford City Hall.

Both were then given a tour of the House of Waterford and the city's famous history of crystal production.

Prince Charles will later tour Waterford's award-winning Grow It Yourself (GIY) to demonstrate his support for green agriculture and promoting self-sufficiency in food production.

Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall, will be given a tour of the Henry de Bromhead stables and will meet history-making Irish jockey Rachael Blackmore.

The couple will also tour a local farm and view efforts made to boost climate protection and sustainable farming.

Both will enjoy a private dinner this evening with friends and Irish guests.

The three-day visit represents the fifth time Charles and Camilla have visited Ireland over recent years.

Most famously, they travelled to Lismore in west Waterford in 2004 while still dating – and asked to climb the famous mountain beauty spot of The Vee.

During that visit 18 years ago the couple stayed at Lismore Castle, owned by Prince Charles's good friend, the Duke of Devonshire.

The current visit by the couple to Waterford and Tipperary is set to deliver a multi-million euro tourism boost for the southeast.

A massive security operation is already in place for the visit, with British royal protection officers liaising closely with gardaí and diplomatic protection corps officials.

Special security screening has been conducted across three counties for the visit which is part of the annual spring tour by members of the royal family.

Gardaí warned that the public and motorists may experience traffic disruption in Waterford and Tipperary tomorrow and Friday as part of the royal visit.

It stated: "On March 24 the visit will be concentrated in Waterford city centre and locations in County Waterford. On March 25 the visit will be concentrated in South Tipperary. Traffic restrictions for the visit will be kept to the minimum required. (But) the public can expect temporary rolling road closures, to facilitate security escorts over the course of March 23-25. Any impact on the public will be localised and minimal."

Waterford – which will host the bulk of the royal itinerary – is hopeful the visit will match the tourism boom that Cashel and Cork enjoyed following the high-profile State visit by Prince Charles's mother, Queen Elizabeth II, in 2011.

Such was the tourism generated by the queen's visit to the English market in Cork city centre that special arrangements had to be put in place to cope with visitor numbers over future years.

Waterford boasts strong historic links to previous British monarchs. King Edward VII visited the county during his 1904 State visit but the Déise hosted monarchs as far back as King John in 1210.