Prince Charles and Camilla set to visit Ireland in March

Prince Charles and his wife Camilla are set to visit Ireland in March as part of their Spring tour.

The Prince of Wales and The Duchess of Cornwall will arrive on Wednesday, March 23 and stay until Friday, March 25.

Other members of the Royal Family will also undertake a series of Royal Tours in the Spring of 2022.

Prince William and the Kate, the Duchess of Cambridge, will visit Belize, Jamaica and The Bahamas from March 19 to 26.

This year marks Queen Elizabeth’s Platinum Jubilee year, and some 5,000 members of the public will be selected to receive a pair of free tickets to the concert at Buckingham Palace.

The Queen celebrated the 70th anniversary of her accession to the throne on February 6. She is the first British monarch to reach the milestone.

To celebrate the anniversary, a variety of events and initiatives are taking place throughout the year, culminating in a four-day UK bank holiday weekend from June 2-5.

The BBC has revealed that 5,000 people will be selected via a ballot to receive a pair of free tickets to be in the audience at Buckingham Palace for the Jubilee concert on June 4.

From February 24 to March 23 people will be able to apply online for a pair of tickets.

This comes as the Queen recently said she wants Prince Charles' wife Camilla to be styled Queen Consort when he becomes king, cementing her place at the heart of the royal family.

In a letter written to mark the 70th anniversary of her accession to the throne, the British Queen said the occasion had given her pause to reflect upon the loyalty and affection shown to her by her public.

She said she hoped Charles and Camilla would receive the same support.

"(It) is my sincere wish that, when that time comes, Camilla will be known as Queen Consort as she continues her own loyal service," Elizabeth said.

Charles and Camilla, long-time partners, were married in 2005 in a civil ceremony in Windsor.

Charles has led tributes to his mother, saying the jubilee was an opportunity for the country to unite and celebrate her service to the nation.

Famous faces from film, TV and the stage will also celebrate some of the most significant cultural moments from the Queen’s reign.