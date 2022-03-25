Prince Charles and Camilla meet with parents of Ashling Murphy during trip to Tipperary

Prince Charles and Camilla have held a private meeting with the parents of teacher Ashling Murphy who was tragically killed in January.

Raymond and Kathleen Murphy met with the British royals at the Brú Boru centre at the Rock of Cashel in Tipperary where they told of their pain at their daughter’s tragic death.

Her siblings and boyfriend were also present at the meeting, which was requested by the British delegation, it is understood.

Ashling was well know by many traditional musicians who took part in an official welcome for the royals at Brú Boru.

Prince Charles later paid tribute to Ashling in a moving speech in front of her family at the Brú Boru theatre in Cashel.

He said that last year, his wife had called on the entire community, both male and female, to “dismantle the lies, words and actions that enabled so much violence against women”.

He said: “With profound sorrow and sympathy, perhaps I might be permitted to pay tribute to Ashling Murphy who will not be forgotten, who was taken from us far too soon and who I know was a friend to many here where she performed.

"We were enormously touched to meet her family, who I know are here with us here today, and our most special heartfelt thoughts are with them.”

He added that Ashling's art, the music they had just heard and the dance they had just seen, “has a power to conncect us that is visceral. Words often speak to the mind, but music speaks to the heart and often in a deeply moving, even spiritual way".

It is understood that the speech is being seen by Clarence House officials as an important moment as he has not addressed the issue of violence against women in this way before.

Culture Minister Catherine Martin welcomed the Murphy family in her own speech, saying: “Today we remember a wonderful musician and we are very privileged her family has joined us here today.”

There was prolonged applause after those words. The minister said that the family "remain in our thoughts and prayers”.

Ashling Murphy, a popular young teacher, was killed in an attack on the canal in Tullamore, Co Offaly while out for a run. She was just 23.

The Duchess of Cornwall has been a long time campaigner on the issue of preventing violence against women.

In a speech last year she said this was not a cause for women to tackle alone and that men have to join in in the cause.