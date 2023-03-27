Prince Andrew’s friends debunk claims he is planning to publish ‘tell-all’ memoir

Prince Andrew with the then 17-year-old Virginia Giuffre who accused him of sexually assaulting her

Friends of Prince Andrew have insisted he has no intention of writing an autobiography amid speculation the book threat is being used as leverage with King Charles.

Andrew is reportedly in talks to write an “explosive tell-all” memoir that would rival his nephew the Duke of Sussex’s best-selling book Spare, which caused deep embarrassment to Britain’s royal family.

Friends of the duke said yesterday that claims he is touting for a book deal are categorically false. “It’s not true,” said a friend.

Reports in British Sunday newspapers claimed Andrew was keen to publish his memoirs as part of an ongoing attempt to restore his reputation.

His close association with Jeffrey Epstein, the billionaire financier and convicted paedophile who killed himself in jail while awaiting trial, led to him being ostracised by the royal family, stripped of his patronages and removed from public duties.

The Sunday newspapers claimed that Andrew (63) has been in discussions with US publishers and ghostwriters about an autobiography.

One source told the Mail On Sunday: “Andrew was the original spare and there’s plenty of material. Writing a book would give him the opportunity to fully explain his association with Epstein and the resulting fall-out.”

The duke was forced to settle a multi-million pound legal action after he was sued by Virginia Giuffre, a victim of Epstein’s sex trafficking. She had accused Andrew of sexually abusing and raping her three times after being loaned to him by Epstein.

Andrew has vehemently denied the allegations.

There has been mounting speculation that the duke could be forced out of his home at Royal Lodge in the grounds of Windsor Castle following the death of Queen Elizabeth.

King Charles is planning to cut his annual allowance and the duke does not have the funds to pay for the upkeep of the mansion and its estate.

One source suggested any threat of a book deal could be used to leverage more money out of the king, allowing him to remain in the house.

Buckingham Palace declined to comment.