Prince Albert to visit Mayo to unveil sculpture of his late mother Princess Grace

Prince Albert of Monaco will visit County Mayo in March to unveil a sculpture of his late mother Princess Grace.

The Prince will unveil the specially commissioned sculpture in Newport.

The visit was confirmed by Newport Business Association. He will be welcomed to the town on Thursday, March 16, for the unveiling of the sculpture, which was created by Mayo sculptor Mark Rode who also designed the bust of former US President Barrack Obama in Moneygall.

The sculpture will be situated on Castlebar Street, at the entrance to Newport’s landmark seven arch viaduct.

In 2019, Newport Business Association initiated the idea of celebrating Newport as 'The Town of the Two Graces' - Grainne Uaile (Grace O’Malley) from the 16th century and Grace Kelly from the 20th century.

It was decided to commission sculptures of these two iconic women, who have such strong links with the town. According to Darragh McGee from the organising committee ‘’this is a great event to celebrate two great women from Newport’’.

Princess Grace's ancestors hailed from Drimurla, just outside Newport, and both the princess and her son had previously visited the area.

Princess Grace died at the age of 52 at Monaco Hospital on September 14, 1982, from injuries sustained in a car crash the previous day.

Meanwhile the statue of Grainne Uaile will be unveiled later in the year.

Prince Albert personally selected the final image for the sculpture of Princess Grace. The event will be open to the public and will be a momentous day for the town, say organisers. A reception will follow in Hotel Newport.