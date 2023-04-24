Fox News says it has agreed to part ways with its top-rating host Tucker Carlson days after the network agreed to pay $787.5m to settle a defamation lawsuit with Dominion Voting Systems.

The network said in a statement today that Mr Carlson’s last show was on Friday.

“We thank him for his service as a host and prior to that as a contributor,” the statement said.

“Mr Carlson’s last programme was Friday April 21st. Fox News Tonight will air live at 8pm starting this evening as an interim show helmed by rotating Fox News personalities until a new host is named.”

Fox News had been severely embarrassed by revelations in pre-trial court filings from the Dominion lawsuit about its coverage in the aftermath of the 2020 presidential elections.

Mr Carlson and fellow hosts Sean Hannity and Laura Ingraham privately mocked regular guests such as Donald Trump’s attorneys Rudy Giuliani and Sidney Powell, while continuing to promote their lies and conspiracy theories to their audience.