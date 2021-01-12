Primate of All Ireland apologises to Mother and Baby Home survivors

The Archbishop of Armagh and Primate of All Ireland has “unreservedly” apologised to the survivors of and those “personally impacted” by Mother and Baby homes.

Archbishop Eamon Martin has called on members of the Church to “carefully” study the report and its contents.

"I accept that the Church was clearly part of that culture in which people were frequently stigmatized, judged and rejected.

"For that, and for the long-lasting hurt and emotional distress that has resulted, I unreservedly apologise to the survivors and to all those who are personally impacted by the realities it uncovers,” he said in a statement this evening.

He said the report “exposes the culture of isolation, secrecy and social ostracizing which faced ‘unmarried mothers’ and their children in this country.”

Archbishop Martin said Church members must “identify, accept and respond” to some of the “broader issues” raised by the report about the past, present and future of the Church.

He added that the survivors who contributed their personal testimonies to the report have shown “determination” in shining a light on a “dark chapter in the life of Church and society”.

“The rights of all survivors to access personal information about themselves should be fully respected and I again urge the State to ensure that any remaining obstacles to information and tracing should be overcome,” he said.

Meanwhile, the former Archbishop of Dublin Diarmuid Martin has said the church and religious orders involved in Mother and Baby homes should “ask for forgiveness” of survivors.

He also said that the Taoiseach discussing the church and religious orders contributing towards financial redress for survivors is the “best way forward”.

He said saying sorry was “very easy” but “asking for forgiveness” puts the survivors in charge.

“To beg pardon and to say look, to the survivors, ‘you're in charge’. We have to listen to what they would want for us, as they say, to ask their forgiveness, and to open yourself to the shock of having to do that.

“You can bump into a person on the street and say sorry, and you move on,” he said.

When asked about the church contributing towards financial redress for victims, he said that this is the best way forward.

“I heard the Taoiseach saying that he's going to discuss the matter and I think that's the best way forward,” he said on RTÉ’s Drivetime.

“I think I think that there's going to be an interdepartmental commission. I think that these are better done now in setting out the programme than then trying to come back into it.”

The former Archbishop said that it was wrong that the “situation” was allowed to continue within Mother and Baby homes.

“Let's listen to what the survivors have said to the tribunal and listen to that.

“What went wrong within my church that allowed such a situation to continue. Church run institutions should be places where people experience the warm embrace of Jesus Christ, particularly vulnerable people, not harshness, judgmentalism and disrespect.”

He said that “those involved” betrayed vulnerable women.

“Those involved, have to say it very clearly, they betrayed vulnerable women, they betrayed themselves from their calling, and they betrayed the carrying message of Jesus Christ.

“They just have to say that should not have happened. And there's no half way of interpreting reality to try and justify that,” he added.

