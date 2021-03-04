Primary school children should not be made to wear masks in the classroom, according to expert advice

Primary school children should not be made wear face masks in the classroom, according to new expert advice.

The benefit of children under 13 using a face mask is likely to be small and may be affected by their reduced ability to wear it, a new report from the patient watchdog Hiqa said.

In advice to the National Public Health Team (Nphet) it said any decision to require or recommend face mask use in children must be balanced against perceived disadvantages associated with their use, for example, potential effects on communication.

Dr Máirín Ryan, Hiqa’s deputy chief executive and director of health technology assessment, said: “It is important that schools remain open to support children’s educational, social, and emotional development.

"The best way to ensure that schools remain a low-risk environment is by the continued use of a combination of public health measures, such as physical distancing, hand hygiene, cough etiquette, increased ventilation and by not attending when you have symptoms of Covid-19.”

The report was discussed by Nphet today.

Hiqa was asked to assess if the minimum age of mask wearing be reduced.

HIQA’s advice was informed by the latest international practice as well as input from its Covid-19 Expert Advisory Group.

Measures previously employed in schools have successfully mitigated the spread of the virus.

However, there is growing uncertainty regarding the impact of the increased transmissibility of the B.1.1.7 variant- the more infectious UK form of the virus- and whether existing measures will be sufficient.

Hiqa found that the evidence points towards face mask use in the community reducing transmission of the virus.

However, in young children, the benefit of face mask use is likely small and may be affected by their reduced ability to comply with face mask wearing.

Dr Ryan said public health measures such as physical distance, hand hygiene, cough etiquette and better ventilation should not be limited to the classroom.

"High levels of adherence are necessary when students are moving between classrooms, when on school grounds and when travelling to and from school. We recommended that a clear communications strategy on methods to reduce transmission be deployed to help students, families and teachers stay safe.”

