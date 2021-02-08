Primary school brings court challenge after ruling it must enrol two siblings

The school's board of management claims the committee's decision is flawed.

A primary school has brought a High Court challenge after a committee set up by the Education Department ruled it must enrol two additional students.

The school in Co Kerry, which cannot be named for legal reasons, was asked last September to enrol two siblings. It told the family that it could not take them because the maximum student capacity had been reached and its classes were full.

The children's mother appealed to the Department of Education and Skills.

The Secretary General of the Department then established a three-person committee to consider the appeals.

In their decisions, that committee upheld the mother's appeals, and ruled last month that the school should immediately admit the two children.

The school's board of management, however, claims the committee's decision is flawed and has brought High Court judicial review proceedings seeking to have the decision that it must enrol them set aside.

Represented by Feichín McDonagh SC, the board claims the committee erred in law and applied the wrong legal test when arriving at its decisions.

The committee, it is claimed, sought to apply provisions of the 2018 Education (Admission to Schools) Act in relation to the application to enrol the children in the 2020-21 school year.

Counsel said those regulations do not operate and have no legal effect in respect of admissions made before September 2021.

It is further argued that the committee erred by finding that the school was not oversubscribed, and that the school had failed to comply with the 2018 Act.

The board seeks an order quashing the committee's decision and that the appeal be remitted back before a new committee for a fresh consideration.

It also seeks declarations including that the appeals committee's decisions are irrational, contrary to common sense, null, void and of no legal effect.

The mother of the children seeking to be enrolled at the school are a notice party to the action.

Permission to bring the challenge was granted on an ex-parte (one side only represented) basis, by Mr Justice Charles Meenan.

The case comes back in March.

Online Editors