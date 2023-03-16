Primark St Patrick’s Day range not available in NI over ‘flag and emblem’ concerns

Some of Primark's St Patrick's Day range which is unavailable in Northern Ireland

Considerations around the use of ‘flags and emblems’ are behind a decision not to stock a St Patrick’s Day clothing and accessories range in Northern Ireland stores, fast fashion retailer Primark has said.

On the company’s website, a range of green-themed merchandise for both children and adults is displayed, along with St Patrick’s Day accessories, including shamrock sunglasses, earrings and necklaces.

An accompanying article encourages customers to make sure they are ‘prepped’ for the big day tomorrow.

"St Patrick’s Day 2023 is just around the corner so make sure you and your pals are prepped for Paddy’s Day with our selection of St Patrick’s Day t-shirts, loungewear and accessories,” said the website.

"Don’t forget your little ones too! Head in-store to shop our kids and newborn St Patrick’s Day sets and outfits. Dress your newest arrival in our St Patrick’s Day newborn outfits and sets for a look fit for even the littlest of lucky charms.

"From our shamrock set to our bodysuit and bib combo, ensure your tiniest tot is fit for every festivity the glorious emerald isle has to offer.”

Read More

A list of stores in which the range can be bought is included at the bottom, with 37 stores listed in the Republic of Ireland and 16 under the ‘UK’ section.

However, all stores listed under the UK section are in Britain, with no Northern Ireland stores included.

Primark have said their decision not to stock the range in Northern Ireland was driven by ‘local considerations’.

"Our stores in Northern Ireland don’t usually sell any products with national flags or emblems, including our St. Patrick’s Day range,” said a spokesperson.

"We take local considerations and customer demand into account when making decisions around what ranges to stock in our markets and we continually keep this under review.”