Priest (70) has cash and phone stolen in aggravated burglary at his home

An elderly priest was the victim of an aggravated burglary in Dublin after two men forced their way into his house and stole cash and his mobile phone.

The incident happened in the north of Dublin city at 3.30pm on Monday.

It is understood the men called to the house and forced their way in.

The priest (70) was robbed of money and his mobile phone, and although not physically injured he was left shaken by the incident.

Gardai confirmed the burglary and said members in Raheny garda station are investigating.

“Gardai in Raheny are investigating a burglary which occurred at Dublin 5 on January 18 at approximately 3.30pm,” said a statement.

“It is understood two males forced their way into the property and a sum of cash and a mobile phone was taken during the course of the incident,” it added.

“There were no reports of injuries and no arrests have been made. Investigations are ongoing,” the garda statement concluded.

News of the robbery first spread through a local residents’ Facebook page.

Locals are said to be shocked at the incident.

Online Editors