Price of used cars up 63.7pc since Covid pandemic began

The price of second-hand cars is now 63.7pc more than just before the onset of Covid-19.

However there are signs the market is beginning to stablise.

According to the ‘DoneDeal Car Price Index in the two years since the pandemic began, prices rose consecutively by an average of 5.9pc per quarter.

"In the two years prior to the pandemic, the average quarterly rate of inflation was 0.8pc, but, as of Q2 2022, prices are now 63.7pc more than they were just before the onset of Covid-19,” the report states.

The study has been compiled by NUI Galway Environmental Economist Dr Tom Gillespie, who said the Irish used car market has acted “as the canary in the coalmine” for inflation in the wider economy.

His analysis of “demand related metrics” on the online marketplace, has revealed that car demand is down 2.4pc year-on-year, but still 12.4pc above pre-pandemic levels.

On the supply side, while the deficit for new cars is still “very acute” when compared to pre-pandemic levels, year-on-year supply is up 2.1pc when compared to same period in 2021.

“However, used car imports are down 32.6pc for the year to date, compared to the same time period last year. This new balance between supply and demand has meant that the rate of price inflation has slowed somewhat to 3.9pc in Q2 2022, thus giving signs that the price volatility in the overall market for used cars might at last be stabilising,” Dr Gillespie said.

His analysis revealed that the price of cars at the lower end of the market – worth €6,000 or less – has increased by 96.9pc since the start of the pandemic, while more expensive vehicles – worth over €19,000 – are now 43.8 pc dearer.

Meanwhile, demand for and the price of used hybrid and electrical cars is also increasing.

The ‘Car Price Index’ analysed over 5m of DoneDeal’s vehicle listings from 2011-2022, while the statistics used in the report are based on cars which are advertised on DoneDeal.ie, in addition to a survey of 2,000 people, commissioned by the company, and publicly available information about the Irish motor industry.