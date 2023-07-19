Price hikes and working hour cuts warning over potential €1.40 an hour hike in minimum wage

PRICE hikes and cuts to working hours may follow if the national minimum wage rises by €1.40 an hour, an employer group has warned.

Isme said a proposal put to government to increase the rate from €11.30 to €12.70 an hour will cost €3,153 per employee per year.

It said the increase that was recommended by the Low Pay Commission will not deliver for workers and may be unaffordable for many small businesses.

Neil McDonnell, chief executive of Isme, said trying to tackle cost inflation via the national minimum wage is a “fool’s errand”.

He said Ireland has overtaken Denmark as the most expensive country for consumer prices in the EU.

“We need to tackle costs, rather than pass them on to consumers in higher service prices, if we are to address our cost of living,” he said.

He said the divergence in wage levels paid between the minority of those working in multinationals and the public service, and the majority working for small firms is enormous. “The Low Pay Commission's recommendation must reflect the ability of small employers to pay realistic, affordable rates of pay,” he said.

“While it is easy for unions and large multinational firms to say ‘just pay more’, the evidence based reality is that wages in small firms have been rising faster than the average industrial wage and the national minimum wage,” he said.

Isme warned in a statement that unless the additional €3,000 cost can be recovered from customers through price increases, it will result in reduced hours or a higher productivity requirement from employees.

It said extra costs include the new St Bridget’s Day bank holiday at a €110 cost, and five days statutory sick pay at €550.

The business group said the proposed new auto-enrolment pension scheme will add €386 in wage costs for an employee on the minimum wage.

“This won’t just impact workers on the national minimum wage,” it said.

It said the basic national minimum wage rate works as a benchmark rate for most wages up to €30,000.

“For workers in sectors where the employer can’t pass the cost on, this will mean that, at best, they will earn the same amount next year as they did in 2023,” he said.

It said convenience retailers have already reduced labour costs through automation and the introduction of self-service check-outs.

“The labour cost of retail ranges from 8pc (German discounters) to 20pc (small convenience),” it said. “This would mean grocery price rises of 1pc to 2.5pc.”

Isme said the average industrial wage has risen by 22pc between 2019 and this year, while the national minimum wage rose 18pc and the weekly wage at small firms by 25pc.