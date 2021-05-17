Previous criminal convictions should not automatically exclude people from job opportunities, TDs and senators to hear

Previous criminal convictions should not automatically exclude people from job opportunities, TDs and senators will be told tomorrow.

The Joint Oireachtas Committee on Key Issues affecting the Traveller Community will be told on Tuesday that Travellers are “very over-represented” in Irish prisons.

Anne Costello from the Travellers in Prison Initiative (TPI) will tell politicians that this is not a problem unique to Ireland and that there is a similar trend amongst indigenous and minority ethnic groups in other countries.

This should not exclude people from seeking work, she will tell the committee.

“It is very important that having a criminal conviction does not automatically exclude people from recruitment opportunities,” Ms Costello will say in her opening remarks.

Removing “unnecessary” entry requirements for job opportunities would also see an increase in the numbers of Travellers in employment.

Last month, the 'Travellers in the Mainstream Labour Market' report found that 80pc of the Traveller community are unemployed.

This mass unemployment of Traveller community is due to severe educational disadvantage, inequality and discrimination in the workplace, according to the Irish Congress of Trade Unions.

“It is clear that rights must follow, and that an institutionalised policy response is needed to address all of these,” David Joyce of trade union Forsa will tell the committee.

Practical steps, such as anti-racism training, would help to achieve “full equality” in workplaces. Internships targeted at Travellers would also help increase employment in the community.

“We also agree that a systemic work experience programme across the public sector that would have internships specifically targeting groups that are very distanced from the labour market such as Travellers is important,” Mr Joyce will add.

This sentiment will be echoed by the TPI, who will tell the committee that any new public service recruitment campaign “must include provision for targeting Travellers”.

According to Kara McGann, head of social policy at business group Ibec, there is a need for a wider awareness and anti-racism campaign, specifically addressing anti-Traveller racism.

“This would be particularly valuable to address racism against employees in public-facing occupations and the creation of workplaces where a person can feel safe and respected in bringing their whole self to work,” she will tell TDs and senators.





