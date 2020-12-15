Pressure grows on European Medicines Agency to speed up approval of Covid-19 vaccine

THE European Medicines Agency is under pressure to speed up its approval of the Covid-19 vaccine, which could see an earlier arrival here and in other EU countries.

Germany, which is fighting a surge in infections, is pressuring EU authorities to bring forward approval of a coronavirus, according to reports.

Chancellor Angela Merkel wants the planned meeting of the European Medicines Agency (EMA) to assess the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine to be brought forward to December 23 from December 29.

The delay in approval was raising questions over “the European Union’s ability to act”, German newspaper Bild quoted a source as saying.

The European medicines watchdog meeting will decide if it should be recommended for license. That decision will then go to the European Commission for final approval.

If it is approved on December 23 it would still be January before the first consignment arrives in the Republic of Ireland because it would take up to ten days to transport here.

Meanwhile, the UK government should reverse its rash decision to allow household mixing and instead extend the tiers over the five-day Christmas period, argue Fiona Godlee, editor-in-chief at The BMJ, and Alastair McLellan, editor at the Health Service Journal (HSJ) in a joint editorial.

The Republic of Ireland is to relax post-lockdown restrictions further on Friday when it will be allowed to have visitors to your home from up to two other households.

It will also be possible to travel to different counties.

The Republic’s incidence is among the lowest in Europe currently but there are fears more mixing could see a large increase.

Referring to the UK, the BMJ experts said that with current restrictions failing to control the virus, they calculate that hospitals in England will have just short of 19,000 Covid patients on New Year’s Eve – almost level with the 18,974 peak of the first wave on April 12.

They believe the government “is about to blunder into another major error that will cost many lives” and warn that “if our political leaders fail to take swift and decisive action, they can no longer claim to be ‘protecting the NHS’.”

The UK government was too slow in introducing restrictions in the spring and again in the autumn, they argue. The planned relaxation of restrictions over Christmas “will boost the numbers further as the NHS also struggles with the additional demands of winter.”

They urge members of the public to mitigate the impact of the third wave by being as careful as possible over the next few months. But they warn that many will see the lifting of restrictions over Christmas as permission to drop their guard.

Rather than lifting restrictions over Christmas as currently planned, the UK should follow the more cautious examples of Germany, Italy and the Netherlands, they conclude.

Online Editors