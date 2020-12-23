President Higgins has issued his annual Christmas Message. Recorded in the State Dining Room at Áras an Uachtaráin, the Message sees the President pay tribute to way the people of Ireland have responded to the Covid-19 pandemic and look forward to our “journey forward in a spirit of solidarity.” PIC: MAXWELLS

President Michael D Higgins has called for “compassion, care and empathy” for the vulnerable will define how history will recall the pandemic.

In his Christmas message, Mr Higgins said Irish people have also been generous “in this difficult time”.

He said the “spirit of solidarity” seen during the past year “can be our guiding light as we proceed onwards towards a new year”.

“Invoking solidarity requires us, of course, to understand the vulnerability of others.

“For all of us, 2020 has been a challenging year. For vulnerable groups, however, the impact of Covid-19 has been greatly magnified.

“May I suggest that the compassion, care and empathy we extend to such groups will define how history will recall these times,” he added.

Mr Higgins recalled examples of sacrifice shown during the Covid-19 pandemic.

“We have learnt in recent months that kindness is a precious commodity reflecting a collective concern for all with whom we share a mutual space. We have seen so many examples of good citizens placing the common good above their own wants, making sacrifices as they think beyond the self in the protection of others,” he said.

“Christmas has always signified a moment of hope, and the revival of hope, a moment to find encouragement, even in the most difficult and trying of circumstances.

“Today, we share in the grief of those who have lost loved-ones this year. We share, too, the pain of those whose lives and livelihoods have been changed, and who face uncertainty for the future, and we stand with our friends, family members and neighbours who have experienced isolation and being separated from those who previously sustained them.

“We also remember, this year, in a special way, the many who have been unable to travel to be with loved-ones but who, I know, will be connected in spirit during the festive season.

“Let us, however, continue to journey forward in a spirit of hope and solidarity. As we stand at a defining moment in our nation’s history, let us choose together how we wish to write this next chapter; how we wish to shape a new Ireland waiting to be born.”





