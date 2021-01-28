President pays tribute to 50 years of Irish crafts and designs

Legendary gold and silversmith Des Byrne passes on a few tricks of the trade to Róisín McCabe, final year student at the Jewellery and Goldsmithing Skills & Design Course run by Design & Crafts Council Ireland at the Castle Yard, Kilkenny. Photos - Dylan Vaughan

An exhibition showcasing the evolution of the crafts and design sector in Ireland over the past 50 years is set to take place later this year.

Design & Crafts Council Ireland (DCCI) will be celebrating its special anniversary with “The 50 Makers: 50 Years,” exhibition, as both the President and Tánaiste pay tribute to Ireland’s talented makers.

President Michael D Higgins had many kind words to say about Irish craftspeople, who he said continued “a proud tradition” that is firmly rooted in Ireland’s rich cultural history.

“In Ireland we are very proud of our reputation for creativity, a reputation which is greatly enhanced by our many talented craftspeople and designers,” he said.

“Their creative and beautiful works, which receive wide acclaim on both the national and international stage, remind us of how much of our culture and heritage is embedded in crafted artefacts such as the Book of Kells and the Tara Brooch.”

As part of the exhibition, industry stakeholders across the country will nominate makers whose work has “significant legacy, heralded new approaches or changed the way we look at the world”, according to DCCI. The deadline for the nominations is January 31.

Then from next month, an expert committee will have to narrow the selection to 50 makers, representing 50 years of outstanding craft and design innovation in Ireland. DCCI Chief Executive Rosemary Steen says the exhibition will celebrate the huge role Irish makers have played in the country’s “cultural evolution”.

“This period has overseen the greatest societal changes the country has known and we have seen massive changes in the crafts and design sector, which has evolved to become a major player on the global design stage, enhancing Ireland’s reputation as a creative society and economy,” she said.

Tánaiste Leo Varadkar congratulated DCCI on their fiftieth anniversary, which he described as an “impressive milestone”.

“The skill and craftsmanship of Irish designers and creators is renowned the world over,” he said. “The coming months give us an opportunity to reflect and celebrate the contribution our craftspeople make to Ireland’s economy and society as a whole.”

Malcolm Noonan, TD for Carlow/Kilkenny also welcomed the exhibition, saying: “It is only fitting that DCCI celebrate the fiftieth anniversary of its founding still based in the home of Kilkenny Design Workshops; continuing a tradition of craft and innovation that is firmly rooted here but distinctly international.”

Irish Independent