President Michael D Higgins set to attend as funerals for Creeslough victims continue today

A member of An Garda Siochana (right) salutes as the hearse carrying Jessica Gallagher, 24, arrives at St Michael's Church, Creeslough, for her funeral mass. Jessica died following an explosion at Applegreen service station in the village of Creeslough in Co Donegal on Friday. Photo credit: Liam McBurney/PA Wire

The funerals for those who lost their lives in Creeslough will continue today, with President Michael D Higgins set to attend and speak with victims’ families.

The funeral for 48-year-old James O’Flaherty will take place at 11am in St Mary’s Church, Derrybeg, with a burial afterwards in Magheragallon Cemetery.

Mr O’Flaherty, who was originally from Sydney in Australia, had settled in the seaside town of Dunfanaghy, but had called in to the Applegreen petrol station in the neighbouring village when the explosion happened on Friday last.

His wife Tracy is a nurse in Letterkenny Hospital and her colleagues lined the road outside the chapel on Monday as the hearse drove past.

This afternoon, a joint funeral service will take place for mother and son Catherine O’Donnell (39) James Monaghan (13).

Their funeral mass will be held at 2pm in St Michael’s Church, Creeslough with burial afterwards in Doe Cemetery.

James was a pupil of Mulroy College in Milford, where he enjoyed woodwork. He was queuing at the post office counter inside the Applegreen petrol station, alongside his mother, at the time of the explosion.

James had met his mother in the shop after getting off the school bus.

His mother Catherine, was described as a “beautiful lady”.

Read More

She was originally from Creeslough but had been living in Kilmacrennan, a nearby village.

She had also been mother to a three-year-old girl with her partner, Charlie Flood. The couple had suffered a personal bereavement five years ago, when baby daughter Paige passed away after an illness.

President Michael D Higgins will attend both funerals today, having addressed the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe in Strasbourg yesterday.

Yesterday morning, Jessica Gallagher was the first victim to be laid to rest following her funeral mass at St Michael’s Church.

Ms Gallagher was remembered as a young woman of strength, determination, hard work, warmth, and affection, and a person who had Donegal in her heart.

Hundreds of members of the community of Creeslough lined the main street as the wicker coffin bearing the remains of the 24-year-old fashion designer was driven slowly through the town to St Michael’s Church.

Yesterday afternoon Glasgow native Martin McGill – who moved to Creeslough in 2001 to look after his parents – was remembered as a “carer” of who had “goodness flowing out from him”.

Cresslough Parish Priest Fr John Joe Duffy, who knew Mr McGill personally, said: “Martin had a most beautiful soul, a gentle person… a person where you could see the goodness flowing out from him. It was effervescent. It was like when you take a bottle and you give it a shake, as a child, and make it go all over the place when you opened it up."

On Friday afternoon, the 49-year-old went to Lafferty’s shop and service station in Creeslough to use the ATM when the explosion happened.

Two further funerals will take place for Creeslough victims tomorrow.

The service for Martina Martin will take place at 11am in St Michael’s Church, Creeslough, followed by cremation in Lakelands Crematorium at 5pm.

The 49-year-old has been described as a “ray of sunshine” who always had a smile on her face by those who knew her.

At 2pm, the funeral mass will be held for 14-year-old Leona Harper, at St Mary’s Church, Ramelton, followed by interment in Termon graveyard.

Sports-mad Leona had played for the under-14 team at Letterkenny Rugby Club. The talented player was remembered as a “lovely” girl, who also enjoyed boxing. Leona had been taking a year out to box. But the rugby club said rugby had been “her first love”.

Meanwhile, at 11am on Friday the funeral service will take place for Hugh Kelly at St Michael’s Church, Creeslough. Mr Kelly will be laid to rest in Doe Cemetery.

Hugh Kelly was the eldest victim of the tragedy and has been described as a “cheery man” and a “gentleman”.

"Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his partner Linda, her daughter Mary and grandchild, Rosey, his sisters Agnes Gallagher and Tessie Friel and brother Frank and all his family and friends. Predeceased by his parents, Josie and Sally and sister Susan Gallagher,” the funeral notice reads.

Funeral details have yet to be announced for father and daughter Robert Garwe (50) and Shauna Flanagan Garwe (5) who also died in the tragedy.