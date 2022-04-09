President Michael D Higgins says there is a special role for countries who embrace neutrality

President Michael D Higgins said there is a special role for countries who embrace neutrality as he claimed Ireland has been “an exemplar to the world” in building a sustained peace over the past 25 years.

He criticised Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and said it is unthinkable Europe could find itself embroiled in war again.

Speaking in Dublin today at the launch of a restored aerial recognition marker dating back to World War Two, he called for “the bellicose language of militarism” to end and insisted Ireland must play its part in building and promoting peace.

“A great sense of darkness has fallen across the world at the unfolding tragedy in Ukraine that has resulted from this outrageous act of invasion by its powerful neighbour operating with total disregard for the principles of international law,” Mr Higgins added.

“There is a special role for peoples and countries who embrace neutrality to be active in making the case for diplomacy to the very end, in demanding full humanitarian access to all civilians in need.

“We must seize every glimmer of hope through diplomacy, reflect on that great principle that is lodged in the words of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, and its affirmation that ‘recognition of the inherent dignity, and of the equal and inalienable rights of all members of the human family, is the foundation of freedom, justice and peace in the world’.”

‘Éire 6’ is a large marker in Howth that was intended to be visible to aircraft flying over or near Ireland during World War Two.

It was one of 83 similar markers placed along the coastline to inform fighter pilots they were approaching neutral Irish territory.

The sign had been concealed in overgrowth for years but was recently uncovered and restored by local community organisations.

Mr Higgins said the restored sign will now serve as a welcome for passengers flying into Dublin Airport and a reminder of the “violent, bloody recent past that Europe has endured” as he paid tribute to the work of those who helped to restore it.

“Let us celebrate their achievement but let us also recall how this monument is not passive, it serves as a reminder of the horrors of war, the unnecessary destruction and waste of human potential that it constitutes.

"So, let us exert all our collective efforts to bring an end to the war in Ukraine so that we can return to living in a Europe and in a world that is free from war,” he added.

Royal Irish Academy historian Dr Michael Kennedy credited the Howth Éire 6 Restoration Group with saving a national artefact.

“The sign is a monument which informs us of Ireland’s experience during the second world war. Once a part of the national defence infrastructure, today the Howth Éire Sign is part of our national cultural heritage,” Dr Kennedy added.

Aer Lingus was the principal sponsor of the project. The company’s corporate affairs officer Donal Moriarty said the sign will be a recognisable landmark on its flightpaths.