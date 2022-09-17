President Michael D Higgins remembers civil war as ‘appalling human tragedy’

President Michael D Higgins and Taoiseach Micheál Martin have recalled the impact of the Civil War, its tragedies and traumas at a special event in Dublin today.

Mr Higgins said it was “an appalling human tragedy for so many Irish families” which left stains on society and hampered cohesion at the time.

The Taoiseach said “we have done too little to engage with” complex events from the Civil War.

They were speaking at an event at the National Concert Hall to mark those who died during the war 100 years ago.

“It is important that we recognise that there were complex motivations behind these violent events, and in particular, the use of cruelty, humiliation, and a destruction of property, some part of it deliberate and part of it impulsive,” Mr Higgins said.

“As part of our remembrance today, we all must recognise the atrocities of the Civil War for what they would mean not only to both sides: cruel, vicious and at times informed by vengeance, but also the role of the fingers of empire that had not allowed independence, and which would continue in provoking Civil War through their demands and impositions.”

He added it should not be forgotten that livelihoods were destroyed, with some driven to poverty or exile by the events of 1922 and 1923.

Mr Martin said our recall of the civil war has too often been limited to a handful of personalities or events at the expense of more complex engagement with the past.

He said, “moments of division and regret must be accepted as part of our national story”.

“The differences between what became opposing sides were to our eyes small, but let no one doubt their sincerity or the fact they were based on a shared commitment to a sovereign and independent Ireland,” Mr Martin said.