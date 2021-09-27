President Michael D Higgins pays tribute to leading figure of the Irish left Manus O’Riordan

President Michael D Higgins has paid tribute to the former Siptu official Manus O’Riordan who has died at the age of 72.

As the Irish secretary of the International Brigade Memorial Trust, Mr O’Riordan was centrally involved in commemorating the 300 plus Irish volunteers who fought against fascism in the Spanish Civil War.

In a statement, Mr Higgins said the sadness surrounding Mr O’Riordan’s passing will be shared by so many.

“It is with great sadness that I have heard of the death of Manus O’Riordan. It is a sadness that will be shared by so many of those who have worked for a more equal and inclusive society, and trade unionists in particular.

“It was a privilege to have known him and his father, Mick O’Riordan, as friends and campaigners for so many causes, and particularly for their testimony to the bravery of those who served in the International Brigade in the Spanish Civil War,” he said.

Mr Higgins said that in recent times, Mr O’Riordan had been providing an “invaluable service” in offering an accurate account of Ireland in the 1930s, “including not only the violence of campaigns against left-wing activists and trade unionists, but also of those institutions and voices who saw the emergence of fascism and the rise of Hitler as a source of stability.”

“It was a privilege to be received by Manus at the opening of the Spanish Civil War memorial, in 2016, in honour of the 2,500 volunteers from Ireland and Britain who fought fascism in the Spanish Civil War.

“It was typical of Manus and the tradition he represented to offer his skills in the research unit of Siptu, Ireland’s largest trade union.

“I recall with fondness our many conversations over the years, including recently, and his infectious enthusiasm, energy and commitment,” he said.

The President added: “Sabina and I send our deepest condolences to his family, friends and colleagues. Suaimhneas síoraí dá anam dílis.”

Tributes poured in online for the former head of the research department at trade union Siptu.

Bohemian Football Club shared a tribute on Twitter, it read: “A minutes applause has been held at Oriel for the late Manus O’Riordan who passed away suddenly last night. Manus, a club member, is the father of board member Luke and LOI journalist Neil. He was at Dalyer on Friday and will be sorely missed by family, friends and comrades.”

Mr O’Riordan’s son, Luke, shared a message on Twitter in memory of his father, saying: “We are absolutely heartbroken at the loss of our much-loved dad Manus O'Riordan. Thanks to everyone for their kind messages. He meant the world to us as a father and grandfather, and to so many others as a friend and comrade.

“We all feared how he would cope when our mam Annette passed away in 2013. But he did what she told him to (as he always did!) and did his best to live life to the fullest,” he said.

Mr O’Riordan, who lived in Glasnevin, Dublin, is survived by his daughter Jess; sons Neil and Luke; grandchildren Amaia, Rory, Caleb and Eli; his sister Brenda; and his partner Nancy Wallach.