President Michael D Higgins’ new puppy named ‘Misneach’ or ‘courage’

President of Ireland Michael D Higgins has confirmed that he has a new puppy and the President has chosen a name befitting of the last 12 months.

President Higgins has christened his new five-month old Bernese Mountain Dog ‘Misneach’, meaning courage.

A spokesperson for the President confirmed that he “had a five-month-old puppy in training” and “given the times we are in, the President has given him the name Misneach, meaning courage”.

Mr Higgins’ dogs have captured the nation’s heart on numerous occasions for their friendly nature towards guests of Arás an Úachtarán and many were saddened by the passing of Síoda in September of last year after a short illness.

Bród and Síoda became well known companions of President Higgins and his wife Sabina and many tributes were paid to the President’s pet after she died, as people became worried Bród would be lonely without her.

Now Bród has a new companion that is currently being trained in as Mr Higgins was pictured walking with Misneach and Bród in recent days.

