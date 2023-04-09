President Michael D Higgins leads ceremony to mark the anniversary of the 1916 Easter Rising in Dublin

Tánaiste Micheál Martin during the ceremony at the GPO on O'Connell Street in Dublin to mark the anniversary of the 1916 Easter Rising. Photo: Brian Lawless/PA Wire

President Michael D Higgins and Taoiseach Leo Varadkar have led a ceremony to mark the anniversary of the 1916 Easter Rising in Dublin.

The ceremony took place outside the GPO in O’Connell Street at noon, and was attended by Tánaiste Micheál Martin, Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald and Sinn Féin vice president Michelle O’Neill.

Relatives of the Irish rebels who were in the GPO during the 1916 Rising were also present.

The tricolour flag on top of the GPO was lowered and the 1916 proclamation was read out by an Irish soldier.

President Higgins then laid a wreath to commemorate those who died in the Irish rebellion, and a minute’s silence was observed.

The flag was then raised again before the national anthem, Amhrán na bhFiann, was played by the Defence Forces brass and pipe band.

The ceremony concluded with an Air Corps flyover as the national anthem was playing.