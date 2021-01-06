President Higgins makes indirect criticism of vaccine doubters in BT Young Scientist speech

President Michael D. Higgins addressed students in his speech to open the BT Young Scientist and Technology Exhibition.

PRESIDENT Michael D. Higgins has made an indirect criticism of anti-vaxxers by praising science as the way out of the Covid crisis.

In his speech to the BT Young Scientist and Technology Exhibition (BTYSTE), which is being held virtually this year, the President said: “The Covid-19 pandemic has reaffirmed the critical importance of science as a vital tool for humanity.”

President Higgins did not specifically mention the vaccine, nor those in society who harbour doubts about it.

In his speech to open the event, he said that science is crucial, “both to combat the transmission of coronavirus, and to reduce the suffering and tragedy to which it gives rise”.

Even more pointedly, he said: “In a world of increasing polarisation, where the role of evidence is under siege, the importance of the contribution that scientific and technological research can make to improving our lives and our societies must, unfortunately, be made again and again, and with greater assertiveness.”

The President told the young scientists: “By looking to science in an effort to help discover solutions and assist in the solving of so many of the great challenges we face in contemporary society, you are engaged in positive and, indeed, often critical and urgently required endeavours of collective action.”

He added: “What a great and inviting time it is to become ever more involved in science and its application in society.”

More than 1,000 students from across the island of Ireland are taking part in the first ever virtual (BTYSTE) as it launched online today.

Organisers say a spectacular virtual event has been arranged to help maintain and foster the climate of curiosity, creativity and innovation in young people.

The winner – due to be announced online at 1pm on Friday – will be presented with a cheque for €7,500 and the newly-designed BTYSTE perpetual trophy. In all, there are more than 200 prizes for individuals, groups, and teachers.

The President said: “We in Ireland are fortunate to have so many young people in this country who promise to become the problem-solvers, critical thinkers and persistent learners of tomorrow.”

He told student entrants that they are the citizens of the future, and are “essential to the crafting of a shared and better life for all who inhabit this fragile planet”.

The value and necessity of using scientific insights to address the great challenges facing humanity is not solely confined to public-health pandemics such as Covid-19, President Higgins insisted.

“Science will play such a significant role in almost all of the great challenges we face as a global community of citizens, from the climate change crisis – the greatest threat we face, a threat to humankind’s very existence – to the related issues of environmental degradation and biodiversity loss, global poverty, hunger, malnutrition and inequality.”

The role of science in providing “an evidence base” contributes to the functioning of healthy democracies, President Higgins insisted, telling students: “Your generation will have the opportunity of redefining the relationship between science, technology and society.

“What a tragedy it has been in the past to have had the brightest scientific intelligences captured for the armaments industry, or as advocates for some of the major polluters of the world, or in the poisoning of sources of food and water.”

He called for students to help shape “a progressive, enlightened society and sustainable economy. informed by the power of evidence.

“May I encourage you to help each other in this regard.”

This year’s projects cover a wide variety of topics, from Covid-19, the prevalence of social media and technology in our daily lives, ethnicity, gender studies, sports science, climate change, agricultural science, nutrition, solar power and biological diversity.

Judging began this morning and each project will be judged a minimum of three times, with over 80 judges volunteering their time to take part.

