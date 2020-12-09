President-elect Biden to take ‘more humane approach’ to undocumented Irish, Congressman insists

US President-elect Joe Biden is expected to take a more compassionate approach to undocumented people in the US than Donald Trump. Photo: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

THE undocumented Irish in the US can hope for good news soon under Joe Biden’s presidency.

“The president-elect is likely to take a different, more humane approach to it,” says Richie Neal, an influential Democrat and member of the US House of Representatives for more than 30 years.

“Given the role that immigration has played in our history, I’m saddened by what’s happened (under President Donald Trump).”

He said there were undocumented Irish not just in his Massachusetts constituency but in big cities throughout the US. He highlighted “the cruelty of them not being able to return home for a wedding or a baptism or a funeral”.

The fear is if they visit Ireland, they won’t regain access to the US where they have families, homes and businesses.

“Let’s be honest, Zooming doesn’t do it,” he added, during an exclusive interview with Martina Devlin for Ireland’s Future, an island-wide civic initiative set up to promote dialogue about constitutional change in Ireland. The interview goes out on social media at 7.30pm tonight.

Congressman Neal, chair of the most powerful committee in the US Congress, the Ways and Means Committee which controls trade, said: “America needs a new immigration legislation package.

“It’s a long time since we have been able to put together a good immigration package. And I’d like to think that, as Lincoln said, the better angels of our nature might prevail to get it done.”

Congressman Neal is behind a push to grant Irish people access to unused E3 working visas, a move passed by the House of Representatives earlier this year but which has been held up by the Senate. Applicants for these visas must have specialist knowledge, a degree and job offer from a US employer.

“The E3 visa would help a lot as well,” he said. “I’m hopeful we can get that done – there’s only one stubborn member of the US Senate that’s holding it up.”

He added: “I think that continued flow of cooperation between our two great countries is important.”

Congressman Neal said he looked forward to democracy prevailing when Joe Biden is sworn in as president on inauguration day, January 20. He said he hoped to be standing watching just a few feet away.

Asked if he has any insights into when the new president would visit Ireland, he responded: “I don’t know but you can be sure of this: he will.”

The congressman, whose ancestors come from Down and Kerry, hopes to visit, too, and said being in Ireland was “always a joyous moment for all of us when we can celebrate this extraordinary heritage”.

He chairs Friends of Ireland, a bipartisan group of representatives and senators in the US Congress, set up to support peace and reconciliation in Northern Ireland, and mentions its co-founder Tip O’Neill during the interview.

He also tells of the memorable day when his mother took him to hear a presidential hopeful speak in public in 1960. His name was John F. Kennedy. The future congressman was just 10 at the time – but it inspired him to enter politics.

