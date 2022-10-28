Prepay Power, the largest supplier of electricity using pre paid meters, has announced a 9.9pc rise in electricity bills from December.

The company has around 170,000 electricity customers with around 70,000 of them also supplied with gas.

Prepay is not raising its gas price and says there will be no further increases likely through the winter for gas or electricity.

The company also confirmed it has created a €750,000 support fund to assist customers in difficulty.

The higher electricity price will come into effect on December 1st and is expected to increase the average weekly cost for electricity for a typical customer by €3.89.

There is no change to the standing charges. Prepay Power said it will continue to have the cheapest standard unit rate in the market for both gas and electricity after the hike.

Over the past 18 months, average annual electricity bills have doubled to more than €2,000, with similar rises for gas.

The Government has committed to pay three energy credits, totalling €600, will only cover around half the higher costs in electricity alone.

The first credit of €200 is expected to paid before Christmas.