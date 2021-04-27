Pregnant women to be offered a Covid vaccine under new NIAC recommendation to government

Pregnant women are to be offered a Covid-19 vaccine at between 14 and 36 weeks gestation as part of new vaccination guidelines.

The expectant mothers will be asked to speak to their doctor about the vaccination.

The move is part of a set of new recommendations from the National Immunisation Advisory Committee (NIAC) which were accepted by Government today. The Cabinet approved the decision to offer women who are between 14 and 36 weeks pregnant the mRNA vaccines, which include Pfizer and Moderna.

Ministers also approved NIAC’s recommendation to make the one shot Johnson & Johnson and AstraZeneca vaccines available to people aged 50 and older.

It can also be offered in some circumstances to younger age groups who are in vulnerable communities such as the homeless.

The AstraZeneca vaccine which was confined to people over 60 will also be available to people over 50.

The decision to offer the vaccine to pregnant women is a change in policy.

Up to now it was recommended for pregnant women with underlying conditions such as heart disease and frontline healthcare workers.

There was no specific recommendation on other pregnant women because of a lack of evidence around its use in this cohort.

However, NIAC now has real world evidence on its use in pregnant women and leading obstetricians here have asked that they be considered for vaccination.

It recently emerged that three still births were linked a condition called Covid placentitis where a pregnant woman catches the virus, leading to infection in the placenta.

It also emerged recently that three pregnant women who caught the virus had to be treated in intensive care.

NIAC has also decided that the gap between the first and second doses of Pfizer and Moderna vaccines will not be extended and will remain unchanged.

It will remain 28 days between doses.

The proposal for extension had come from politicians as a means to getting some protection to a greater number of people more quickly.

In the UK the gap is three months and the suggestion here was that it could be six to eight weeks.

However NIAC decided against an extension.

It would mean that time to get the population fully vaccinated would be delayed.