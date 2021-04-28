Pregnant women to be offered a Covid vaccine

Pregnant women will now be offered the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines.

PREGNANT women are to be offered a Covid-19 vaccine at between 14 and 36 weeks gestation as part of new vaccination guidelines.

It was also agreed today that a person under 50 who has had Covid-19 in the previous six months and are healthy should just have one jab.

They will be regarded as fully protected at that point, according to the new advice from the National Immunisation Advisory Committee (Niac).

The evidence is that a second injection in this instance does not increase the power of the immune response of the person getting the vaccine.

They will be given a shot of either the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines.

Meanwhile two doses will be given to people aged under 50 who are immunocompromised and have already had Covid in the previous six months.

The one shot policy also does not apply to people over 50 who recently had the virus. They will get two doses.

The moves are part of a set of new recommendations from Niac which were accepted by Government today.

The Cabinet approved the decision to offer women who are between 14 and 36 weeks pregnant the mRNA vaccines, which include Pfizer and Moderna.

The expectant mothers will be asked to speak to their doctor about the vaccination.

Ministers also approved Niac’s recommendation to make the one-shot Johnson and Johnson and AstraZeneca vaccines available to people aged 50 and older.

It can also be offered in some circumstances to younger age groups who are in vulnerable communities such as the homeless.

The AstraZeneca vaccine, which had been confined to people over 60, will also be available to people over 50.

The decision to offer the vaccine to pregnant women is a change in policy.

Up until now it was recommended for pregnant women with underlying conditions, such as heart disease, and frontline healthcare workers.

There had been no specific recommendation on other pregnant women because of a lack of evidence around its use in this cohort.

However, Niac now has real-world evidence on its use in pregnant women and leading obstetricians here have asked that they be considered for vaccination.

It recently emerged that three still births were linked to a condition called Covid placentitis, where a pregnant woman catches the virus leading to infection in the placenta.

It also emerged recently that three pregnant women who caught the virus had to be treated in intensive care.