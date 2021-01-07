Pregnant women can get Covid-19 vaccine, but should consult their doctor first

For pregnant women, the first dose of the vaccine should be at or after 14 weeks, and the second dose ideally by 33 completed weeks. Photo: Khakimullin Aleksandr

PREGNANT women are able to get the Covid-19 vaccine and those who are at high risk of becoming ill with the virus, or are working in healthcare, should talk to their doctor about having the jab, new guidelines advise today.

The guide from the Institute of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists and the National Immunisation Advisory Committee said pregnant women should discuss their risk of getting Covid-19 in light of their particular circumstances. Based on this, they can consider getting the vaccine balancing the small unknown risks related to the vaccine against the serious risks associated with Covid-19.

The guidelines point out that most pregnant women infected with the virus will only experience mild-to-moderate symptoms and the risk of passing it on to their baby is low.

However, women with symptoms may be more likely to be admitted to hospital, to need intensive care and to die compared to non-pregnant women. There were no maternal deaths here from Covid last year.

There may be an increased rate of preterm birth and stillbirth among pregnant patients with Covid-19, whether or not they have symptoms.

The guide said Covid-19 vaccines reduce the risk of developing Covid-19 and may reduce the spread of infection. For pregnant women, this will reduce the risk of becoming severely unwell. It may also reduce the risk of pregnancy complications, such as preterm birth, which are associated with severe Covid-19 illness.

The immunisation guidelines for Ireland recommend two doses of the vaccine at least 21 days apart. For pregnant women, the first dose should be at or after 14 weeks – usually the pregnancy and dates have been confirmed – and the second dose ideally by 33 completed weeks.

If the second dose is not given by 33 completed weeks, it should be delayed until after delivery. This will avoid confusion that may arise if a fever develops following the second dose.

Common side effects include fatigue, headache, sore arm, fever and muscle or joint pains. These symptoms are more common after the second dose. Post-vaccine fever usually starts within 24 hours of vaccination, is generally mild (39⁰C) and usually resolves within two days without treatment. Fever after vaccination can be managed with paracetamol. Do not take ibuprofen if pregnant.

There is limited data on the safety of Covid-19 vaccines in pregnancy and breastfeeding. The Covid-19 vaccines are not expected to have any effect on the fetus. These are not live vaccines, so cannot infect either mother or fetus.

Pregnant women were intentionally not recruited to the initial vaccine trials. Trials of the Covid19 vaccine are now taking place in pregnant women, and results are expected in the next few months. Also, many pregnant and breastfeeding women have chosen to get the vaccine in other countries, so a lot more information is expected over the coming month.

There should be an interval of 14 days between Covid-19 vaccine and another common vaccine, such as for whooping cough, until more information is available.

Women who got the vaccine while pregnant can breastfeed.

Antibodies against Covid-19 disease may pass into the breast milk and give some protection to the baby.

A woman does not need to leave any interval after having the Covid-19 vaccine and becoming pregnant. If she becomes pregnant following the first dose, she should wait until 14 weeks or after to get the second dose.

There is no evidence the vaccine affects fertility. Covid-19 mRNA vaccines cannot become part of the woman or her baby's DNA.

There is no need to leave any interval after having the Covid-19 vaccine and starting to try to conceive or to have fertility treatment such as IVF.

“However, you may wish to defer it until you have completed the full course, in view of the risk of side effects such as fever in the 48 hours following the vaccine, especially the second dose," said the guide issued by the Royal College of Physicians.

