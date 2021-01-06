Pregnant Justice Minister Helen McEntee has tested positive for Covid-19

Justice Minister Helen McEntee has revealed she has tested positive for Covid-19.

In a tweet, Ms McEntee wrote: “I was recently tested and have received a positive result for #Covid19.

“In line with our HSE guidance I am isolating. I am continuing to carry out my duties by working remotely including attending Cabinet,” she said.

Ms McEntee said HSE information shows pregnant women or their babies are not at a higher risk if we get Covid19.

“At the same time I urge everyone to follow public health advice and stay at home. If you think you’re developing symptoms no matter how small, act as though you have Covid. We all know the seriousness of the situation. We must protect our health system and our most vulnerable,” she added.

