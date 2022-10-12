Pregnant Derry winner of The Apprentice Dr Leah launches new skincare line as she looks forward to bringing newborn home to NI

Dr Leah Totton has launched a skincare range with successful businessman Lord Sugar as she looks forward to the birth of her first child next month — all while recovering from a severe bout of Covid-19.

The Derry woman, who won Lord Sugar’s TV show The Apprentice in 2013, told the Belfast Telegraph that the foaming cleaner and moisturiser have been delivered over-budget and taken seven times longer to make than anticipated — much to Lord Sugar’s frustration.

After her victory, Lord Sugar backed Dr Leah’s business plan for a chain of clinics offering non-invasive beauty treatments. There are now three clinics, with plans for a fourth next year.

In the company’s latest financial results, revenue reached £1.8m with pre-tax profits hitting £0.6m.

Dr Leah (34) and Lord Sugar, who is 75, have now branched out into beauty products.

Meanwhile, the family tree of the medic and her partner, South African golfer Justin Harding, will also be branching out, as they prepare to welcome their first child in just a few weeks.

Her pregnancy had been smooth up until a few weeks back, she said.

“I’ve been grand and I’ve really enjoyed being pregnant, more than I thought I would. It’s a magical time, you know, and I’ve really loved it,” she said.

“But I got Covid. I had been doing too much and had a lot on and I found it knocked me for six. I was really, really unwell with it, but I’m not usually unwell at all. It was a bit scary at the time.”

She narrowly avoided being admitted to hospital, “but I wasn’t far off it”.

“I just had a really bad temperature and couldn’t stand in the end.

“I was just really weak and couldn’t get out of bed. I couldn’t get my temperature to come down and you’re really limited in what you can take for that obviously when you’re pregnant.”

She was seen by a doctor but didn’t want to go to A&E.

“Doctors never go to A&E, so I was very reluctant to be admitted,” she said.

“But with that sort of thing I knew it was viral, I knew it was Covid, and I knew it could pass. So I tried to sit it out as much as I could but if I had got much worse, I would have gone in.”

Thankfully, her recovery was rapid. “I must say I turned the corner really quickly after being really unwell for a few days,” she said.

“It was a reminder to me that I’m eight months’ pregnant, and you’ve got to be mindful when you are pregnant as your immune system isn’t what it is normally.”

She was better in time for the launch of Dr Leah Skincare this week, but it has been a long time coming. “It’s taken seven years, which was just a lot longer than I anticipated it was going to take.

“I have a wee bit of a perfectionist personality and I couldn’t get a formulation that I was happy with. I wanted it to be clinically efficacious but I also wanted it to be paraben-free, vegan-friendly, environmentally friendly and fragrance free or with trace fragrance only.

“Trying to do that was a lot harder than I had anticipated from an actual clinical formulation point of view.

“It took a long time much to Alan Sugar’s frustration, though he does now have the final versions of the products for his own use. We’re very different. I work great with him and we’ve worked together for 10 years.

“His attitude is very commercial. It has cost a lot to formulate these products and that wouldn’t have been the way he’d have gone down, but I think it’s really important that we have a good quality product.

“That’s what we’re putting our name to, and the longevity that I think that’s going to bring is really important. But it’s fair to say he was pretty frustrated with how long it took.

“I can’t say how much investment it took, but it was a lot more than we budgeted, and it took seven times longer. We initially thought it would take a year.”

But she said the products had to reflect the cachet of the Dr Leah brand. “We’ve got thousands of clients and I think we have an obligation to them to bring out a great range that you can use and that’s suitable for all skin types. You can use it in pregnancy or following a vegan lifestyle and is actually really good.

“It took a long time and a lot of money but I think it’s going to be worth it. We’ll see.”

She plans to launch an eye cream as part of the range following her maternity leave next year, and later, a skincare supplement.

The products are carefully formulated to be unisex and suitable for all skin types, with a guide on the website showing how much of each product to use, depending on your skin type.

For now, the products will be available to buy in the Dr Leah clinics in the London area, and on the Dr Leah website.

“Down the line we will look into getting into a high street retailer. The initial launch is just with us we didn’t want to get into an exclusivity agreement with any retailer or online retailer, we wanted to just sell it ourselves initially.

“When it becomes more established I’ll look at other options in terms of getting it to a wider audience.”

With the skincare range safely launched, she’s counting down the days until the baby is due. The couple have opted not to find out the sex.

“We’ll be having the baby in London. I live in Surrey though we’re having the baby in west London in one of the west London trusts and then I will stay here with the baby, then once baby and I can fly we’re coming home to Northern Ireland for a few months.

“It’s my first baby, mum and dad’s first grandchild. My partner is from South Africa and his family are there so we don’t have a lot of family support here so I think it will be really important to have that. It will be my longest stint at home for a while.

“My partner’s going to be home in Derry for Christmas. He normally tries to get me to come to South Africa for Christmas because he prefers the weather there. He’s going to come back with me for a while and we’ll probably go to South Africa for a few months before I go back to work.”

She says that around six months feels like a “a sensible amount of time” for her maternity leave.

“I feel really ready to be a mummy now. I’ve had the business for 10 years, it’s pretty established, it’s set up, my staff are exceptional. Those six months are a really special time and something I’m only going to do a few times in my life… I want to share that with my partner, with my family and with his family.”

And her extended family in the north west has been sharing in the excitement of her pregnancy. “I had one baby shower in Derry with all my family and friends from home and then one in London.

“There were about 24 of us for afternoon tea in the Bishop’s Gate hotel for the one in Derry, which is lovely, and my granny got to come to that and all my aunts and cousins.

"That was when I was about seven months pregnant and I could still fly. Then I did one only a few weeks ago with my girlfriends from London.”

Dr Leah says she’s looking forward to spending time with her friends in Derry who also have children. “That’s one of the reasons I’m going to come home after the baby because my friends there all have kids, so you can socialise with the babies, whereas my London friends don’t have kids.”