| 13.9°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Pregnant Derry winner of The Apprentice Dr Leah launches new skincare line as she looks forward to bringing newborn home to NI

Dr Leah Totton with her new skincare range Expand
Dr Leah Totton Expand
Dr Leah Totton with her partner, golfer Justin Harding (Credit: Instagram/Dr Leah Totton) Expand
Dr Leah Totton Expand
Margaret Canning Expand

Close

Dr Leah Totton with her new skincare range

Dr Leah Totton with her new skincare range

Dr Leah Totton

Dr Leah Totton

Dr Leah Totton with her partner, golfer Justin Harding (Credit: Instagram/Dr Leah Totton)

Dr Leah Totton with her partner, golfer Justin Harding (Credit: Instagram/Dr Leah Totton)

Dr Leah Totton

Dr Leah Totton

Margaret Canning

Margaret Canning

/

Dr Leah Totton with her new skincare range

Margaret Canning

Dr Leah Totton has launched a skincare range with successful businessman Lord Sugar as she looks forward to the birth of her first child next month — all while recovering from a severe bout of Covid-19.

The Derry woman, who won Lord Sugar’s TV show The Apprentice in 2013, told the Belfast Telegraph that the foaming cleaner and moisturiser have been delivered over-budget and taken seven times longer to make than anticipated — much to Lord Sugar’s frustration.

Most Watched

Privacy