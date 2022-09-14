Undated Gardai handout photo of Thelma, 5, and Mikey Dennany, 2, who died in a car fire in Multyfarnham, Co Westmeath on Friday. Issue date: Monday September 12, 2022.

A prayer service will be held this evening for Thelma (5) and Mikey Dennany (2) who died following a car fire in Co Westmeath last week.

The siblings are reposing at Glennon’s Funeral Home, Ballinalee Road, Longford, from 4pm this afternoon, while prayers will be held at 8pm.

A spokesperson for Glennon’s Funeral Home said the facility is “quite large” and the carpark can be used by members of the public, who wish to take part in the prayers, if the indoor capacity is reached.

The service is taking place ahead of a funeral mass tomorrow morning.

“Mass of the Angels will be celebrated in Saint Mel’s Cathedral, Longford, this Thursday at 11.00am with interment afterwards in Cullyfad Cemetery,” a spokesperson for Catholic Communications Office said.

Father Sean Casey, Parish Priest of Killoe, Co Longford, will be the chief celebrant for the funeral mass.

A funeral notice on Rip.ie reads: “Mikey and Thelma Dennany, unexpectedly. Pre-deceased by their grandfather Austin Dennany and by their grandmother Thelma Egar.

“Mikey and Thelma will be sadly missed and remembered with love by their heartbroken family, father Michael, mother Lynn, sister Katelyn, brother Eddie, grandmother Mary, grandfather Herbert, aunts, uncles, relatives and friends.”

“Safe in the arms of the Angels."

A criminal investigation is under way into the suspicious deaths of Mikey Dennany and his sister Thelma who died in the horrific blaze last Friday outside Multyfarnham.

Their mother Lynn Egar remains in hospital with non-life-threatening but serious injuries after being pulled from the burning vehicle by a passer-by.

It is understood that gardaí based in Mullingar have gathered a large amount of evidence in the case, which is expected to be upgraded to a double murder inquiry.

The local community has been rocked by the tragedy and last Sunday almost 500 people turned out for a vigil service.

They gathered met at the Children of Lir Montessori and Preschool on the Coole Road in Multyfarnham, where Michael had just begun attending earlier this month, before proceeding in a candlelit procession to St Cremin’s National School on the other side of the village where Thelma was a pupil in the senior infants’ class.

Speaking this week, Fr John O’Brien, of Multyfarnham Franciscan Abbey, said there is a “deep sadness” in the village.

“I can’t find the words, but just sitting with someone and listening to how they feel and their confusion, in that way we create a healing spirit between us,” he said.

“We have to do that and do it for each other in the community. We are in shock, it is simply unbelievable.

“We don’t have a magic wand to take away the tears, we have to sit and be with somebody. It is a lonely time for everybody.

“It has been a tremendous shock.”