Power failure causes service cancellations at Tallaght Hospital today

A power failure at Tallaght Hospital in the early hours of this morning has forced the cancellation of all scheduled outpatient appointments and day procedures for adults and children today.

The outage also affects radiology, X-ray appointments, and blood tests.

“In the early hours of the morning power to a section of the Hospital failed, the failure has effected a transformer which means the Hospital is running on generator power in certain areas of the building including include Radiology, outpatients, theatre and ICU,” said a statement from the hospital this morning.

“Dialysis, Oncology and Haematology appointments are not impacted by this power outage please attend as scheduled.

“Appointments scheduled for today that are being cancelled will be rescheduled as quickly as possible. The Hospital will contact patients directly.”

“As our Emergency Department is one of the areas impacted we would like to remind people that patients are prioritised according to clinical need and would ask the public to attend their GP in the first instance where appropriate.

The CHI Children’s Urgent Care Centre is not impacted by this power failure,” it added.