Poultry farmers warned to take bio-security steps over bird flu

TURKEY, geese and chicken farmers preparing for peak Christmas sales have been warned to take every bio-security precaution after a second case of avian flu was confirmed in Ireland.

Cases of avian flu have now been detected in Limerick and in Derry.

The Derry outbreak, which involved a swan found dead by Lough Beg, involved the highly pathogenic H5N8 strain which can feature a 90pc plus mortality rate for commercial birds.

The Limerick outbreak involved the same H5N8 strain and was detected in a Peregrine Falcon - with Ireland having less than 500 breeding pairs of the bird of prey. It is believed the falcon contracted the virus from a migratory bird it may have killed and eaten.

The virus - which can prove lethal to commercial bird flocks - has also been detected in wild birds across the UK and mainland Europe.

Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC) officials confirmed that no human infection has been reported anywhere worldwide and the risk to humans is assessed as being extremely low.

Belgium and the Netherlands have also confirmed a number of cases of avian flu and took the drastic step of ordering all poultry farmers to confine their birds to ensure there is no contact with wildlife.

Greatest concern is focused on free range turkeys, geese and chickens as they are most vulnerable to coming in contact with infected wild birds.

Migratory birds are linked to the spread of the avian virus.

The Department of Agriculture in the Republic and the Northern Ireland Veterinary Office have urged poultry farmers to take every possible precaution to prevent the virus spreading to commercial flocks with potentially disastrous consequences.

"An outbreak of the disease would have a significant impact on the poultry industry here," a department spokesperson warned.

"You can take measures to protect your poultry from avian influenza by implementing key biosecurity measures."

"Also remember it is important to register your poultry premises, even if you have only one or two birds, so we can provide you with information on how to protect your poultry in the event of an avian influenza threat."

The department has set up special hotlines to deal with the matter - at (076) 106 4403 and (1850) 200 456.

Any concerns over sick or dying birds should be immediately reported.

In Northern Ireland, Chief veterinary Officer Robert Huey said commercial poultry farmers should take every possible security precaution to protect their flocks.

"This detection in Northern Ireland is not surprising as there have been two recent confirmed cases of highly pathogenic avian influenza in poultry in Great Britain," he said.

"There have also been three confirmed cases of H5N8 in wild birds across England and a falcon in Limerick has tested positive in recent days."

Dr Huey said strict biosecurity measures were absolutely critical to safeguarding commercial poultry flocks from the dangerous virus strain.​​

Online Editors