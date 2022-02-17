| 5.6°C Dublin

Post-primary pupils are already turning up without masks as Covid curbs are lifted in the outside world

Katherine Donnelly Email

Already some students at post-primary schools are turning up without masks and if they are challenged by the principal they are questioning why they should have to wear them.

The numbers are not large, but it reflects a mood that Covid is nothing to worry about any more and that if so many restrictions have been lifted elsewhere then why should students not enjoy the same freedoms.

