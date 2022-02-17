Post-primary pupils are already turning up without masks as Covid curbs are lifted in the outside world

Already some students at post-primary schools are turning up without masks and if they are challenged by the principal they are questioning why they should have to wear them.

The numbers are not large, but it reflects a mood that Covid is nothing to worry about any more and that if so many restrictions have been lifted elsewhere then why should students not enjoy the same freedoms.

There is a widespread expectation now that Nphet’s expected meeting today will recommend that mask-wearing should no longer be mandatory in schools but left to the discretion of individual pupils and staff. If that’s the case, the reaction will be mixed.

Many parents want it but teacher unions have been advocating for masks and other infection prevention and control measures to stay in place in schools for some time to come, and eased out gradually. The largest primary school management body, the CPSMA, is similarly cautious.

Covid infection in the community remains high, and there is a general belief the published figures are a gross underestimate of the reality. Even with the current mitigation measures in place in schools there are unusually high levels of absence by both teachers and students.

At primary level in particular, teachers feel very exposed, with a maximum 22pc of pupils expected to be fully vaccinated by the time schools re-open on February 28, after the mid-term break. They want controls to stay in place until Easter at least.

Vaccination rates are much higher among post-primary pupils, at 76pc for 12 to 17-year-olds and 84pc of 18 to 19-year-olds. It amounts to a lot less risk and provides a stronger public health rationale for dropping the mandatory requirement for face coverings in second-level schools.

Nonetheless, second-level teacher unions are urging caution about a sudden relaxation of measures. ASTI president Eamon Dennehy yesterday acknowledged the Covid situation generally was improving “but we still feel there is a significant threat from it in our schools”.

Both the ASTI and TUI argue the need to minimise disruption to protect the Leaving Cert and Junior Cycle exam students, with some practical assessments already under way while orals are scheduled for the week before Easter.

But there is another factor at play in second-level schools, which makes a political case for the lifting of the mandatory mask rule: if high vaccination rates mean there is no longer a sound public health rationale to mandate the use of face-coverings at post-primary level, then schools – and ultimately the minister and the Government – could find themselves challenged by parents and students objecting to continued enforcement of the rule.

Unlike face-coverings in shops and on buses, mask-wearing in schools does not have legal underpinning, and the Government got away with it because of the public buy-in to the strong public health message.

When masks were controversially introduced for primary-age children from third class, Taoiseach Micheál Martin gave an assurance that teachers, principals, and school management boards who were administering public health policy, by enforcing mask wearing, would be legally protected. The basis for that assurance was never explained.

But if the public health rationale is no longer there, particularly at post-primary, any decision to continue the mandate would leave schools in a vulnerable position legally if, as is already happening, students have decided their mask-wearing days are over.

Masks are the big talking point but Nphet should have plenty more to say about how schools will look on February 28. All infection prevention and control measures in place since September 2020 – everything from classroom pods to staggered breaks, to school concerts, to online parent-teacher meetings – are under review today and updated advice is expected.