Portobello Plaza closed for two more weekends to halt anti-social behaviour

Portobello Plaza will be closed this weekend and the following weekend in an attempt to halt “anti-social behaviour”.

In a meeting this morning with elected representatives, residents, Dublin City Council officials and An Garda Síochána, it was decided that the plaza would be gated off this weekend and next weekend.

The plaza will be closed from Friday afternoon to the following Monday morning.

Green Party Councillor Claire Byrne said that gating off public spaces is not “the way forward”.

“I’m really happy that residents have found peace and quiet and I want that for them, but I just think that gating off public space as a solution to a wider issue is not really the way forward,” she said.

She said that there was no vote that took place and that attendees at the meeting agreed to close the plaza even though there was not a full consensus of elected representatives.

Fine Gael Councillor Danny Byrne, who was also at the meeting, said that the local residents have even considered moving due to the levels of anti social behaviour in the area during good weather.

He said that the situation has become “absolutely intolerable” for the residents.

“It’s been a circuit breaker to try and counter act hoards of people gathering there.

“There was one incident where a lady spoke about her daughter jumping in puddles, but they were no ordinary puddles, they were puddles of urine,” he said.

He added that there has been “hysteria” online after the closure of the plaza last weekend.

The plaza was closed last weekend after residents reported anti social behaviour due to people gathering in the plaza and drinking alcohol during good weather, as well as littering.

Dublin City Council did not respond to a request for comment.