Port of Waterford reports almost 60pc decline in operating profits over the first year of the pandemic

ONE of Ireland's major ports has reported an almost 60pc decline in operating profits over the first year of the pandemic.

Port of Waterford has confirmed operating profits for 2020 of €700,000 - down from €1.2m in 2019.

The port confirmed its trading results for the first year of the pandemic as it said turnover had only declined by 8pc to €7.2m while bulk throughput was 1.5 million tonnes, a mere 3pc decline on the previous year.

Over the same period, container shipment levels grew by 2pc.

The port said the good news was that the first half of 2021 had shown "positive momentum" despite the challenges posed by the pandemic and the ongoing difficulties with the strategic cruise liner trade.

Other major Irish ports including Dublin, Cork and Belfast have also been hit by the effective paralysis of the global cruise liner trade by Covid-19.

Ireland had emerged as one of the major beneficiaries of the revival of the cruise liner trade.

However, Waterford said that, since January, bulk handling is currently ahead of 2020 levels by over 20pc with container traffic also performing strongly.

Waterford Port chief executive Frank Ronan said key maritime activities were hit by the pandemic in 2020.

“The absence of parking income, all Covid related, and to a lesser extent the cessation of all cruise business, again Covid related, were the main drivers of the reduction in performance experienced during 2020," he said.

"Despite this, overall performance has remained profitable and crucially, our team has kept the show on the road and played their part in keeping supply chains open, which has been key over the eighteen months.”

“The first six months of this year (2021) have gone reasonably well.

We are still missing car park and cruise revenue, but overall, we are satisfied with the levels of business performance."

"The Port is in a strong cash position and we see plenty of positives in the market. The under-utilisation of the container terminal capacity remains both our main challenge and a major opportunity. The imminent return of rail freight services at the end of the month is eagerly awaited.”

Port officials now hope that the cruise liner trade will recover from next year with firms already expressing an interest in Waterford visits over the coming years.

“We look forward to working closely with the local Cruise Co-operative and Dunmore East Fishery Harbour to deliver more business for our region’s tourism and hospitality operators. This potential upswing is particularly welcome following on from what has been a really difficult time for this sector.”