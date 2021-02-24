‘Populist and wrong’: Taoiseach clashes with Labour leader in Dáil after Alan Kelly raises arrival of 2,000 people in Ireland from Brazil

THE Taoiseach has criticised Labour Party leader Alan Kelly in the Dáil after he raised the arrival into Ireland of 2,000 people from Brazil in the space of one month.

Micheál Martin said he though it “a bit populist” and “wrong” to speak of the 2,000 Brazilians coming into the country at a time when Irish people are told to stay within five kilometres of home.

The clash came after Mr Kelly branded the Government’s latest Covid plan “laughable".

He said: “Two thousand Brazilians come to this country,” quoting figures released to the Sunday Independent under the Freedom of Information Act.

“Can you tell the public out there, who are limited to within five kilometres, that it was necessary for 2,000 Brazilians to come into this country to work in low-paid employment,” Mr Kelly asked. “Was that absolutely necessary?”

The Taoiseach responded: “Many of those are Irish. Many, many could be Irish resident. I don't know the exact make-up of the 2,000, but there's a Brazilian community in Ireland, and for quite some time, Deputy. I think you should reflect on that. People leave and come back in.

“There will be a need for mandatory quarantining and we have provided for that for people from Brazil, South Africa and other countries, as designated on public health advice.”

Mr Kelly told the Fianna Fáil leader that his whole strategy was now reliant on the vaccines, but many suggestions in relation to the roll-out had not been taken on board.

Meanwhile Denmark and Germany had bought extra vaccines through an EU framework as a result of Greece and Portugal not taking them up. He asked why Ireland had not also sought more.

There is “nothing new” in the ‘new’ strategy that we didn't know about, he said. “It's basically a wing and a prayer. And it's totally reliant on vaccines.”

There was nothing to give people hope, he said. “The people are in despair. I have never in my political career felt the despair I have over the last number of weeks, particularly given all the communications failures. And my real issue is that there are no new tools to suppress the virus.

“There’s nothing in the plan to suppress the virus – it’s just a wait for the vaccines. And the reason why is because you don't have confidence that you will be able to keep the variants out.” It was unfortunately the case that there is now a Californian version of the virus.

“You know you won't be able to deal with community transmission as quickly as we need, and public health teams simply aren't resourced enough,” Mr Kelly said, calling also for a survey of why businesses are sending so many people into work.

But Mr Martin said the means needed for the suppression of the virus hadn't changed. Observing social distancing and other rules was what drives down virus levels. He accused Mr Kelly of changing his own position “every single month”.

He added: “What’s important is vaccination is working. Already in our hospital care settings it is having a dramatic effect on reducing infection among frontline healthcare workers.

“We are one of the few countries that targeted that area, in terms of the vaccination programme, and it is working. It's having a real impact, and it will have an impact on older people and on those who are most vulnerable. And we have now given a higher priority now to adults with underlying conditions, who are most vulnerable to the disease.

“We are bringing legislation in in terms of mandatory quarantine. And that legislation will give the authority to the minister to add designated countries as recommended by public health. The bill will have the capacity to facilitate the addition of more countries as well.”

The Taoiseach did not answer Mr Kelly's question as to why Ireland had not sought to buy more vaccine under the EU framework.

