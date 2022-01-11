Population immunity ‘more attainable’ with Omicron than previous variants, says leading immunologist

A leading immunologist said despite high case numbers, infectious disease experts are much more optimistic about the Covid-19 situation in Ireland than they were at the start of December.

DCU Professor Christine Loscher said the current Covid-19 wave will be “short-lived” and while she estimated that the true daily case numbers could be up to 50,000, she said the pressure will drop in the next two weeks.

Prof Loscher said there is a significant amount of scientific evidence which shows that Omicron is “more of an upper respiratory” disease and it is not able to infect “deep in the lungs” in the same way as previous strains of the virus could.

Speaking on the Indo Daily Podcast Professor Loscher said a deep infection in the lungs is what “drives” Covid-19 related pneumonia, which forces patients into ICU.

“We’re seeing that play out in the kind of steady state of our ICU figures. I think that this seems to be behaving in quite a different way to the other variants that we’ve seen and kind of gives us that optimistic outlook,” she added.

Prof Loscher said the booster vaccination campaign has played a key role in reducing the harm caused by Omicron and coupled with the steps taken by members of the public to reduce their social contacts, the potential damage which the current wave could have caused has been limited.

She said getting the virus without a vaccine and catching it when you have received both vaccine doses and a booster are “two completely different scenarios”.

However, Prof Loscher warned that people are still be admitted to hospital with Omicron and for these patients it is not a “mild infection”.

“Hundreds of thousands of people in this country are in vulnerable cohorts and they would have absolutely had more severe disease if it hadn’t of been for the vaccine and the booster campaign,” she added.

Professor said it is still too early to say how vaccinations and recovery from the Omicron variant will protect members of the public in the long run, but population immunity is “certainly more attainable” with Omicron than with previous variants.

“Antibody levels wain over time whether it’s natural infection or a vaccine. So, we don’t know how much immunity to Omicron will stick around for the next two or three months,” she said.

“We don’t know, and we’re not going to know for another few weeks, whether reinfection with Omicron after having Omicron is a thing. I think if it’s not a thing - I think if you get a good immunity against Omicron and that adds to the population immunity – there is a possibility that we might be, in a couple of months time, in a very good position where we have really the strongest vaccine wall and immunity wall that we’ve ever had from both boosters and from natural infection.

“If Omicron doesn’t re-infect and almost burns out or doesn’t have anymore places to go, we could actually end up in a very positive situation because of Omicron,” she added.

Prof Loscher described Omicron as having the potential to put society in the “best position we could possibly be in” in terms of immunity to Covid-19 from vaccines and natural immunity from infection.