Pope Francis taken to hospital with pulmonary infection
PA Media / Associated Press / Vatican Media
The Vatican has said Pope Francis will be in hospital for several days for treatment of a pulmonary infection after experiencing difficulty breathing in recent days. Vatican spokesman Matteo Bruni said the pontiff, 86, does not have Covid-19, but requires several days of therapy. He said on Wednesday that Francis had been suffering some breathing trouble in recent days and went to the Gemelli University hospital for tests.