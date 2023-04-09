Pope Francis returns to public eye for vigil ahead of Easter Mass

Pope Francis has returned to public view, presiding over Easter vigil Mass in St Peter’s Basilica. The move comes after unseasonably chilly weather in Rome convinced the recently ailing pontiff to skip Good Friday’s night-time procession at the Colosseum. The 86-year-old pope is recuperating from bronchitis, which saw him treated in hospital for three days. Tens of thousands of faithful are expected to join the pope in St Peter’s Square for Easter Mass and to listen to his speech about conflicts in the world at the end of Holy Week.