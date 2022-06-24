‘Poorly targeted’ Help to Buy scheme pushed up house prices and cost 43pc more than originally estimated

The Help to Buy scheme pushed up house prices and has cost the taxpayer 43pc more than originally estimated, damning new research has shown.

The “poorly targeted” scheme saw 63pc of claims last year used to buy houses above average price and a third of recipients used it to buy more expensive houses, according to figures from the Oireachtas Parliamentary Budget Office.

The scheme championed by the Government saw that a third of recipients didn’t even need it to make up their deposit and instead, it “fuelled property inflation”.

“This means that a third of recipients did not need Help to Buy to meet the 10pc requirement and could instead use the scheme to create larger deposits.

“This increased the purchasing power of first time buyers, which fuelled property inflation and created a deadweight loss,” it said.

The Oireachtas research said the scheme caused “very small increase in prices attributable to the introduction of the Help to Buy incentive” due to evidence in a 2017 Indecon report and last year’s 2021 Tax Strategy report.

The report said the scheme is “poorly targeted” towards helping first time buyers make up their deposit, as the vast majority of them already have a deposit and instead use the support to buy a more expensive house.

“Increasing purchasing power for households, while housing supply is constrained, will very likely lead to higher house prices,” it said.

It said there is merit in tracking the effect the scheme has on house price increases.

Under the scheme, first time buyers can avail of up to €30,000 to buy a house or an apartment.

It was first introduced in 2016 and by the end of last year, the total cost of 30,963 approved claims was €559.7m.

This is 43pc above initial cost estimates.

The scheme is estimated to have cost €168m more than forecast from 2017 until 2021 and the report said this “raises concerns on the methodology

used to forecast the costs of the scheme.”

The research said 63pc of claims were used to buy homes which were above the average national house price.

Dublin, the Dublin commuter counties and Cork alone account for 70pc of all claims.

A total of 7,564 claims were for properties bought in the capital, while 3,683 were for Meath and 3,439 were for Kildare.

Some 3,827 claims were for homes bought in Cork.

While the scheme was set up as an incentive for builders to build homes and buyers to buy them, the research shows there is “no clear method which could show the number of additional units arising from the HTB scheme”.

The scheme was extended in last year’s Budget until the end of this year and last year saw its highest ever number of claims.